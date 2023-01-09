ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Farming Today with KRVN: January 13, 2023

In addition to policy and business discussions, another topic of conversation at this year’s 2023 American Farm Bureau Convention was focused on ways to strengthen rural mental health programming. Laura Haffner, Women’s Leadership chair for Kansas Farm Bureau, shared ways that their organization is building resilient people. Alex...
Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
State leaders encourage healthy habits at Governor's Walk

LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Jim Pillen continued the tradition of the Governor's Walk Friday, encouraging regular exercise and healthy habits. "About a quarter of Nebraskans report they don't get as much physical activity as they should, and in Nebraska the proportion of adults with obesity has been increasing from 28% in 2011 to 36% in 2021," said Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Donahue.
FAA outage grounds passengers bound for central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Flights nationwide were grounded Wednesday for the first time since September 11th. The FAA's alert system went down and the impact was felt by central Nebraska travelers. That includes Brian and Janel Laub of Grand Island. After a year that brought a tornado to their...
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
Bill would ban Nebraska kids from drag shows

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nine Nebraska state senators have introduced a bill aimed at banning kids from drag shows. LB 371 would make it a Class I misdemeanor to bring a minor to a performance. It would also fine businesses, establishments or nonprofits who host a drag show and allow kids under 19 years old to attend $10,000.
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
