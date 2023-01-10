Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news
Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
WYTV.com
Local businesses feel effects of high egg prices
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The next time you have a recipe that calls for eggs, you may think twice before buying them, because egg prices are substantially higher than they were last year. The most recent available consumer data shows that a dozen eggs in November 2022 cost,...
WFMJ.com
Emergency food benefits ending; local non-profits prepare to help families
SNAP food emergency funds are ending at the end of February after nearly three years of providing families with additional funds for food. This means SNAP households will receive only their normal allotments beginning March 2023 without the additional emergency allotment those households were receiving. In March 2020 the federal...
Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
New Kensington Police are trying to find out what caused the detached rig of a tractor-trailer to slam into the beer and wine section of the New Kensington Giant Eagle on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Police were dispatched to the Giant Eagle plaza off Tarentum Bridge Road around...
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000
The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May. Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
ellwoodcity.org
Primary Health Network Offering $30,000 In Healthcare Scholarships
Sharon-based Primary Health Network is offering $30,000 in 2023 academic awards to students pursuing a career in the healthcare or allied health fields. Its PHN Foundation (PHNCF) believes that we must invest in our own future – the future of healthcare. PHNCF must ensure that there will always be well-trained doctors, nurses, technicians and other healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care in our health centers.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Experts: Dog flu hasn't hit Western Pennsylvania, but precautions are good idea
A highly contagious respiratory disease targeting dogs has shown up in at least nine states, including Pennsylvania, in recent months, and it’s raising concern among those who work with dogs in the Pittsburgh area. But, while Becky Morrow, a veterinarian and founder of Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit animal rescue...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
977rocks.com
Books-a-Million Closing At The Clearview Mall
The lone bookstore in the Clearview Mall is closing. Books-a-Million will shut down their operations inside the mall this upcoming Sunday, January 15th. Their spot in the mall has served as a bookstore location for years—including Walden’s. It’s not known if a new store will take its place....
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
Report: Local woman scammed out of $3.5K in gift cards
Reports said that the incident was reported from January 1- January 10.
butlerradio.com
Two Men Charged For Illegally Selling Meat
Two men from Ohio have been cited for violating a Butler Township ordinance after attempting to sell meat. According to the Butler Township Police, officers investigated the sale of meat taking place Saturday (1/7) afternoon at Advance Auto on North Main Street Extension. 34-year-old Brandon Flores and 32-year-old Justin McCrae...
butlerradio.com
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q
A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
