pghcitypaper.com

A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news

Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Local businesses feel effects of high egg prices

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The next time you have a recipe that calls for eggs, you may think twice before buying them, because egg prices are substantially higher than they were last year. The most recent available consumer data shows that a dozen eggs in November 2022 cost,...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Primary Health Network Offering $30,000 In Healthcare Scholarships

Sharon-based Primary Health Network is offering $30,000 in 2023 academic awards to students pursuing a career in the healthcare or allied health fields. Its PHN Foundation (PHNCF) believes that we must invest in our own future – the future of healthcare. PHNCF must ensure that there will always be well-trained doctors, nurses, technicians and other healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care in our health centers.
SHARON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Books-a-Million Closing At The Clearview Mall

The lone bookstore in the Clearview Mall is closing. Books-a-Million will shut down their operations inside the mall this upcoming Sunday, January 15th. Their spot in the mall has served as a bookstore location for years—including Walden’s. It’s not known if a new store will take its place....
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Men Charged For Illegally Selling Meat

Two men from Ohio have been cited for violating a Butler Township ordinance after attempting to sell meat. According to the Butler Township Police, officers investigated the sale of meat taking place Saturday (1/7) afternoon at Advance Auto on North Main Street Extension. 34-year-old Brandon Flores and 32-year-old Justin McCrae...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q

A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...

