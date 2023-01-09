Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Daily Student
Historic Bloomington Showers building sold to Eurton Properties
The city of Bloomington has finalized the $400,000 sale of the Showers Administration Building to Eurton Properties. Eurton Properties is completing a restoration of the building at 601 North Morton Street before they begin discussions with possible tenants later this year, according to a Wednesday release from the city. The...
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington city council overrides mayoral veto on convention center governance, path forward unclear
A mayoral veto of a Bloomington city council resolution supporting a capital improvement board (CIB) as the governance method for a convention center expansion, has been overridden by the city council. It was at 3:15 p.m. Friday, the day before Christmas Eve, when Bloomington mayor John Hamilton issued his veto...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for certain people. Other bills look to decriminalize […]
CenterPoint won’t use propane mix amid investigation into Southern Indiana carbon monoxide leaks
CenterPoint Energy says it won’t mix propane into its natural gas supply as a state regulatory commission investigates multiple reports of carbon monoxide and other gas issues in Southern Indiana over the Christmas holiday weekend.
WLKY.com
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
WRBI Radio
Borns files to run for Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer
Greensburg, IN — Amy Borns has filed paperwork to run for a full four-year term as Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer in this year’s city election. Borns was appointed to the office by a Decatur County Republican Party caucus in June 2021 following Brenda Dwenger’s resignation.
wdrb.com
New Albany Floyd County Schools moving forward in search for new superintendent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools is taking applications through Feb. 1 in the search for its new superintendent. The search for a new leader was put on pause last fall, with a plan to resume the search in early 2023. The job listing for the position was posted on the district's website Jan. 5.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg city election candidate filings continue
Greensburg, IN — The slate of candidates for this year’s Greensburg city election is filling up. Mark Carman, Daryl Tressler, and Darren Peters have filed paperwork to run for the three At-Large seats on City Council. Also filing for council seats are incumbents Kevin Fleetwood in District 1...
shelbycountypost.com
Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Shelbyville
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Shelbyville. The new store will be located at 2549 E State Road 44 and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will...
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
Local News Digital
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
cbs4indy.com
Eggs prices are soaring, experts explain why
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking at eggs in the grocery store likely gives you sticker shock these days! The latest numbers from the government show eggs have increased by nearly $2.00 per dozen in one year. Poultry experts say the increase is due to several factors. “That combination of inflation, high...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
