Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Parts Ways With Assistant Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University announced that it has parted ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison. According to the release, “Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins’ coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated […]
wvsportsnow.com
Baylor F Jalen Bridges Reflects on Return to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following Baylor’s 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday, former WVU F Jalen Bridges reflected on his return to his home state. “Playing here for three years I kind of knew how it was for an opposing team to come in here. I knew they boo somebody every game. It just happened to be me tonight because I went here,” Bridges said. “It’s one of the best atmospheres in college basketball. My teammates had my back tonight.”
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: What’s Been Wrong with West Virginia Basketball Recently?
Another game meant another conference loss for the Mountaineers, this one to Baylor. What’s happened to this West Virginia basketball team? What can be done to get them back on the right track? Mike Asti and Ethan Bock are back for another WVU postgame show trying to answer the same questions again.
voiceofmotown.com
Current and Former West Virginia Players Unhappy With Larry Harrison Firing
Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison “parted ways” with the university this evening. Although it was clear that changes were needed within the basketball program, many players have expressed their displeasure with the decision. Former West Virginia star and current New York...
voiceofmotown.com
Same Excuses From Huggins Following 4th Straight Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 4th consecutive loss – this time at home against the Baylor Bears – Bob Huggins was once again with his team’s effort and performance. “We continue to miss free throws and we continue to miss two-footers. You can’t...
mountaineersports.com
WVU Women keep rolling with another Big 12 win!
MORGANTOWN, WV—West Virginia’s Women’s basketball team made it two in a row in the Big 12 Tuesday night with a lopsided 77-45 win over TCU. Madisen Smith led the way with 18 points, eight assists and 3 rebounds on the way to victory. Savannah Samuel added 13 points and JJ Quinerly 11.
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
voiceofmotown.com
Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season
Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor
West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
WBOY
Bridges praises hostile environment as “one of the best in our sport”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans are loyal to their own, but when they feel that loyalty has been breached, they’ll let you know about it. Every time Jalen Bridges touched the basketball in Baylor’s win over West Virginia, he was greeted with a torrent of boos from the Mountaineer student section. From their perspective, it’s an understandable response as the Fairmont native had been one of them just months prior, entering the portal and landing at a conference rival.
NCAA Settles Jose Perez's Appeal
West Virginia guard Jose Perez unable to play this season.
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Talks Return to Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Tomorrow night, Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges will return home for the first time as an opposing player for the Baylor Bears when West Virginia (10-5, 0-3) plays Baylor (10-5, 0-3). Bridges, a 6’7 junior, is averaging 8.9...
voiceofmotown.com
Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
wvsportsnow.com
Members of West Virginia Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Enroll at WVU
The next step after signing their national letter of intent with West Virginia is officially enrolling as a student at WVU. That obviously can’t happen until a player graduates from high school first, which usually happens at the end of the Spring. But several members of WVU’s 2023 class...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown on the Verge of Making Another Terrible Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the 2021-2022 season, Neal Brown decided that it was finally time to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator to call plays for the Mountaineers by hiring Graham Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator at USC prior to coming to Morgantown. “Since the end of the...
Morgantown artist releasing debut solo album ‘Appalachian Gothic’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown-raised country artist Erik Vincent Huey is releasing his debut solo album, “Appalachian Gothic,” an album inspired by the struggles of coal miners and the Appalachia coal wars. The album is set to release next Friday, Jan. 20. While writing the album, Huey sought to channel “that spirit of fierce independence […]
Restaurant Road Trip: WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ
Barbeque is on the menu for this week's Restaurant Road Trip destination.
WDTV
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
Comments / 0