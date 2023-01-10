ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

NewsTalk 1290

Switching Out the Top Ten Chain Restaurants for Wichita Falls Restaurants

I am a big supporter of our local Wichita Falls establishments. However, what do you do when you're craving those chains? Go hit up one of these places instead. I remember a famous diet book exists called 'Eat This, Not That'. Basically if you're craving a certain food, you look it up in the book and it tells you a more healthier option to enjoy. Well, how about if you want to go to a certain chain, but you still want to support a local business. That is where I come in with my random crap of the day. The Eat This, Not That Wichita Falls edition. Top ten chains taken from this list.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFISD gives construction update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?

Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Crews fight fire near Iowa Park

Those who evacuated from a home off Peterson Road due to a big fire around noon Tuesday afternoon are back home now. Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, fire crews were called to an address in the 1900 block of Peterson Road for reports of a controlled fire that had gotten out of control.
IOWA PARK, TX
Q92

Photo of ‘Big Booty Judy’ Goes Viral in TX Dog Shelter

This one is going to be for the puppy lovers out there. Pictures have gone viral of a pup with a big backside that is up for adoption by the Humane Society of Wichita County. Take a look at the Facebook post, that has since taken off. While the pictures of this pup are so cute, it's the comment section that has many of us laughing. The Humane Society made the post about Judy...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Strong Winds With Dry Cold Front Tonight | 1/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We hit record-high temperatures yesterday afternoon in which most locations, inducing Lawton and Wichita Falls, exceeded the 80° mark. We aren’t going to be that hot (at least for January standards) today, though it will still be unseasonably warm with highs ranging from the low-to-upper 70s, with far northern and southern counites possibly topping out in the upper 60s and low 80s respectfully. Partly and mostly cloudy coverage will build later on today in the mid/high levels of the sky, limiting today’s high temperatures despite us looking to experience stronger winds compared to yesterday.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were involved in a standoff situation in NE Lawton on Tuesday afternoon. Officials have only said the incident was contained to the Eastlake Neighborhood area near NE Kingsbriar and Madison Ave and was not a threat to community. Neighbors told us police arrived in...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man who almost ran over officer takes plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who led officers in a pickup, nearly hitting one and then hitting a parked vehicle, takes a plea deal for probation. Luis Escobedo, 42, was placed on five years probation and fined $750 according to court records. Records also show a second charge of interfering with an […]
