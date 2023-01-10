Read full article on original website
Switching Out the Top Ten Chain Restaurants for Wichita Falls Restaurants
I am a big supporter of our local Wichita Falls establishments. However, what do you do when you're craving those chains? Go hit up one of these places instead. I remember a famous diet book exists called 'Eat This, Not That'. Basically if you're craving a certain food, you look it up in the book and it tells you a more healthier option to enjoy. Well, how about if you want to go to a certain chain, but you still want to support a local business. That is where I come in with my random crap of the day. The Eat This, Not That Wichita Falls edition. Top ten chains taken from this list.
newschannel6now.com
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.
Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
Family and friends to host benefit for victims of fatal wreck in December
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Three separate families are calling upon the Wichita Falls community after three men were involved in a fatal accident that took the life of one man and critically injured the other two in the vehicle. Thanks to event coordinators a benefit is being held this weekend at Our Place Eatery and Spirits packed […]
Crews fight fire near Iowa Park
Those who evacuated from a home off Peterson Road due to a big fire around noon Tuesday afternoon are back home now. Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, fire crews were called to an address in the 1900 block of Peterson Road for reports of a controlled fire that had gotten out of control.
Man tased three times, then kicks, bites officers
A 32-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking two officers and biting a third after he had been tased three times after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.
Three hospitalized after collision involving city bus
A wreck involving a city bus sent 3 to the hospital with minor injuries.
Photo of ‘Big Booty Judy’ Goes Viral in TX Dog Shelter
This one is going to be for the puppy lovers out there. Pictures have gone viral of a pup with a big backside that is up for adoption by the Humane Society of Wichita County. Take a look at the Facebook post, that has since taken off. While the pictures of this pup are so cute, it's the comment section that has many of us laughing. The Humane Society made the post about Judy...
kswo.com
Strong Winds With Dry Cold Front Tonight | 1/11 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We hit record-high temperatures yesterday afternoon in which most locations, inducing Lawton and Wichita Falls, exceeded the 80° mark. We aren’t going to be that hot (at least for January standards) today, though it will still be unseasonably warm with highs ranging from the low-to-upper 70s, with far northern and southern counites possibly topping out in the upper 60s and low 80s respectfully. Partly and mostly cloudy coverage will build later on today in the mid/high levels of the sky, limiting today’s high temperatures despite us looking to experience stronger winds compared to yesterday.
Iowa Park woman back in jail for violating probation in cruelty case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs. Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, […]
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops to OK
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
WFISD may change start time for district schools
While Legacy and Memorial High Schools are set to open in 2024, the 2023 school year is setting up to bring it's own logistical changes as well.
kswo.com
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were involved in a standoff situation in NE Lawton on Tuesday afternoon. Officials have only said the incident was contained to the Eastlake Neighborhood area near NE Kingsbriar and Madison Ave and was not a threat to community. Neighbors told us police arrived in...
KFDX-KJTL Family mourns loss of News Director
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved leader, our News Director Adam Bradshaw, 62.
Man who almost ran over officer takes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who led officers in a pickup, nearly hitting one and then hitting a parked vehicle, takes a plea deal for probation. Luis Escobedo, 42, was placed on five years probation and fined $750 according to court records. Records also show a second charge of interfering with an […]
Midwestern State University president announces resignation
Current Midwestern State University president JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., is resigning from her position.
Mother on probation for child endangerment now going to jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who endangered her two daughters and admitted using drugs while pregnant, is now going to do jail time after authorities said she admitted using drugs again while on probation. Sharissea Dawn Young, 39, had nine months in state jail added to her five years probation. Prosecutors said […]
Woman sought after failing to show for sentencing
Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman who did not show up for sentencing on charges of child endangerment and forgery of an elderly person.
