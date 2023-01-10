Read full article on original website
Sequencing of Red Perilla’s Genome Will Aid Discovery of New Bioactive Chemicals
Researchers in Japan have generated a high-quality genome assembly of red perilla (Perilla frutescens), a plant most often found in Asia and commonly known in Japan as Aka-Shiso and in Great Britain and the U.S. as Beefsteak Plant for its dark magenta leaves. The high-quality genome assembly will allow scientists to harness the plant’s abundance of potentially useful bioactive chemicals, among which are perillaldehyde and rosmarinic acid. Some of P. frutescens’ bioactive chemicals are thought to have medicinal properties. Rosmarinic acid is already widely in use as a supplement, with claims including anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, to name a few. Perillaldehyde has shown similar potential for those uses, and there is some medical evidence to back those up, despite the market for phytochemical supplements still being mostly unregulated.
Taste Trumps GM Concerns When it Comes to Grapes
Despite some hesitation about gene-edited foods, taste trumps everything, according to a Washington State University-led survey of U.S. consumers. For the study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers surveyed more than 2,800 people across the U.S. to assess how accepting they might be of gene-edited table grapes, even though none are yet on the market.
City Living Lizards Share Genomic Markers That Aren’t Found in Forest-Dwellers
Lizards living in different cities have parallel genomic markers when compared to neighboring forest lizards, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The genetic variations linked to urbanization underlie physical differences in the urban lizards, including longer limbs and larger toe...
Investigating Glycans – Shedding New Light on the "Dark Matter" of Biology
AMSBIO reports how the Faculty of Biological Sciences at the University of Leeds (UK) is using their specialty reagents for the production, visualization, and analysis of glycans and to investigate their interactions which are instrumental to the advance of glycobiology. Glycobiology is vital for many biological processes — from fertilization...
Expanded RNA Molecules Can Gum Up Our Brain Cells
Our DNA contains four types of molecules, adenine, cytosine, thymine, and guanine—called nucleotides or bases—running along the strands that make up our chromosomes. Since there are only four, it is not unusual to find a short sequence of DNA repeating itself somewhere in the genome. However, when a sequence is repeated too many times in a row—dozens or hundreds of times—it can cause problems for cells. Repeat expansion disorders are a category of neurological disorders driven by these excessive repeats, and they can cause neurodegeneration, muscular dystrophy, intellectual disability, and more.
UV Radiation Contributed to Mass Extinction Event
A new study of sunscreen-like chemicals detected in fossilized plants suggests ultraviolet (UV) radiation contributed to mass extinction events. The research is published in Science Advances. Plant’s require protection against UV-B radiation. Recent studies have identified phenolic compounds in pollen, preserved in 250-million-year-old rock, that function like sunscreen. “Plants...
Food Affects Your Behavior, Even If You Aren't Aware of It
Controlling your food intake can be even more difficult than you think. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists show that visual food cues can affect your eating behavior even when you are not aware of them. Their findings were published in PLOS ONE. Obesity is one of the major pathological conditions that...
