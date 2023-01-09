Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet with local sets to 20 feet subsiding to 8 to 12 feet by Saturday evening. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible through Saturday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO