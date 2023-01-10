Read full article on original website
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
porthole.com
Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station
Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!
disneytips.com
Disney World Is Left Behind as Brightline Works to Open Its New Orlando Station
Arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort is a breeze, with the Orlando International Airport located only about 35 minutes from hotels and theme parks. Ground transportation chosen by Guests after they land at the airport, however, can really make or break the amount of time it takes to arrive at their Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
Bay News 9
Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
mynews13.com
Sunshine Flyer launches private transport from airport to Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunshine Flyer is now offering direct, private transportation from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World-area resorts. Sunshine Flyer has added private transportation services between Orlando International Airport and Disney World resort hotels. The new service is called Sunshine Flyer Direct. Customers can select their preferred...
allears.net
Is This NEW Universal Patent a CLUE About Epic Universe?
Universal Studios is building a THIRD theme park — Epic Universe — that will be home to new lands, attractions, restaurants, and so much more. We’ve been keeping tabs on the construction progress of the new park, and, it appears Universal has filed yet another patent that could be for Epic Universe.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
lazytrips.com
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando
There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Twin Peaks to Significantly Expand in Central Florida
“He brings that special something that we look for in franchisees and knows how to connect with his management, staff and guests so they enjoy being at the lodge whether they’re working or having a good time with family and friends.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
Central Florida Scottish Highland Games goes down in Winter Springs all weekend
Get ready to bust out those kilts and pretend that you actually enjoy bagpipe music — it’s once again time for the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games. For 45 years now, the event has been celebrating Scottish tradition and culture in Winter Springs. Complete with athletic competitions, dancing, music, art, food and sundry explorations of centuries-old Gaelic heritage, this is shaping up to be a fun weekend for attendees. Vendors will be on hand selling a variety of Scottish goods, including hand-crafted jewelry, carved wood art, kilt accessories (naturally) and even info regarding personal tours of the Scottish highlands.
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
Universal Orlando wants to create a special taxing district to pay for proposed Convention Center Sunrail station
Universal Orlando is proposing the creation of a special taxing district — Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District — to fund a proposed commuter train station at the Orange County Convention Center. Seemingly undaunted by the possibly impending dissolution of sister theme park Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, Universal and the Orlando Right Rail business coalition submitted a petition to the Orange County Commission last week for their own taxing/development district. This new entity will oversee the funding, construction and eventual operation of the station. The planned light-rail station at the Convention Center will be a hub for a rail line connecting the Universal and International Drive area to MCO.
New build-to-rent project to break ground; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Work has begun in Osceola County on a new build-to-rent project, with the official groundbreaking taking place Jan. 10. Miami-based Wolfson Development Co. is the...
orangeobserver.com
Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022
A Golden Oak estate topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, sold Dec. 29, for $8,400,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths and 7,367 square feet of living area. Days on market: 54.
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
bungalower
Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District
Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
