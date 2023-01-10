ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX43.com

UPDATE: Kohberger back in Idaho court, his former PA attorney speaks out

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The man from the Poconos accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho was back in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County appeared in an Idaho courtroom for what's called a status hearing. It's a procedural step in what will be a long and exhaustive process as prosecutors try to prove that Kohberger is the man who killed four University of Idaho students in November.
