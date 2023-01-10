Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Year End Fire Department Totals
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly has reported 2022 statistics for the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department. There were a total of 581 incidents responded to by the department which was an increase of 58% from 2021. There were 144 Fires, 46 of which were structure fires. The department received 132 rescue...
z93country.com
Bus Evacuation Today
The Wayne County Schools will be conducting a bus evacuation drill today at 3:05. The drills are a state-mandated safety measure to prepare students in case of emergencies while on a bus. Classes at Wayne County Schools will not be in session this Friday, January 13 or on Monday, January...
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
kentuckylantern.com
Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant
In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
westkentuckystar.com
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
z93country.com
No New Covid Cases Reported in Wayne County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports zero new Covid cases this past week in Wayne County. Wayne, McCreary and Casey report no new cases. In the 10-county district, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Russel reported 27, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases.
z93country.com
Students Worked on an Ag project Monday
Mrs. Toni Humble, 4-H Agent and Mr. Terry Bertram, Ag Assistant worked with Vet Science Students at the Wayne County Area Technology Center Monday. Students participated in the dissection of a cow eye. They were taught the parts and functions of the cow eye. Great learning happening!
z93country.com
Microprocessing Workshop Set
If you would like to become certified as a home-based microprocessor, this workshop is for you. The workshop will be held at the Wayne County Extension Office on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. EST. Lunch will be provided. The cost of the workshop is $50. Registration is required. Registration and payment will be done online. See the flyer for more information and to register. You can also contact the Extension Office at 606-348-8453 for more information.
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
No amount of money can make up for the damage done by the flood of prescription opioids into Kentucky, says a local official, as counties and cities begin receiving funds from a national settlement with pharmaceutical companies.(Photo by Getty Images) This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication...
z93country.com
Six Arrested by Sheriff’s Department
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jessica Wise of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine). Wise was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of a traffic violation.
Fox 19
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
z93country.com
Three Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Katara N. Dishman of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to comply with Drug Court on the underlying charges of 4 counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
935wain.com
Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
Comments / 0