If you would like to become certified as a home-based microprocessor, this workshop is for you. The workshop will be held at the Wayne County Extension Office on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. EST. Lunch will be provided. The cost of the workshop is $50. Registration is required. Registration and payment will be done online. See the flyer for more information and to register. You can also contact the Extension Office at 606-348-8453 for more information.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO