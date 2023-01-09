ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals why amateurs will love the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver

Tiger Woods has taken to social media to give his early thoughts on the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver for 2023. Woods may have only played in a handful of tournaments in 2022 as he continues his rehab following his horror car crash two years ago, but when he did tee it up he was using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires

LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
tennisuptodate.com

John McEnroe dropped from TV commentary on Channel 9 coverage of 2023 Australian Open

Tennis legend John McEnroe will not feature as part of Channel 9's coverage of the Australian Open after the tennis legend was dropped by American broadcaster ESPN. McEnroe, 63, has been a staple figure during the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
GolfWRX

Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week

New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Yardbarker

"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth cracks LIV Golf joke as he reveals new glamping lifestyle

PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth has new transportation. Spieth revealed after his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii that he has purchased an RV. The 29-year-old discussed his new "glamping" lifestyle when he was asked about where he would be staying for the Waste Management Phoenix Open next month.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

THREE PGA Tour stars given GREEN LIGHT to play in Saudi International

Cameron Young, Cameron Champ and Lucas Herbert have been given a green light by the PGA Tour to compete in the Saudi International from February 2-5, according to a report in Golfweek. The Saudi International was created by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in 2019 and back then...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Q&A: Morgan Pressel talks about her star-studded charity event, what intrigues her about the 2023 LPGA season, her pick for Pebble Beach and the best swing on tour

One of golf’s great traditions to ring in the New Year is the wildly successful Morgan & Friends charity event, which raised just shy of $1 million this year for the fight against breast cancer. Every January, Morgan Pressel brings some of the biggest stars on the LPGA to...
BOCA RATON, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events

Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
OHIO STATE
golfmagic.com

"PETTY PELLEY!" Ian Poulter FIRES multiple shots at the DP World Tour

England's Ian Poulter has mocked his fellow LIV Golf League pro Lee Westwood on Twitter after his compatriot posted about heading into his 30th season on the DP World Tour. He's also used a very interesting hashtag to get his views across about DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley. Westwood,...

