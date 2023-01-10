ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Light of Day Winterfest celebrates 23 years of using power of music for charity

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYtli_0k9Suhls00

Celebrate the power of music while helping those in need.

That's the mantra behind the Light of Day Winterfest, an event that's now been running some 23 years and that's back with a massive lineup of musicians and events in 2023.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event which runs through Jan. 20.

More than 100 artists will be performing across 14 venues with proceeds going to help battle Parkinson’s disease and its related illnesses ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Over the past 23 years organizers say they have raised some $6.2 million for their causes.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Fire destroys Dutchess County home

Fire destroyed a home in Dutchess County Monday morning. Rhinebeck fire officials say flames broke out at the home on North Road in the village of Tivoli around 4 a.m. They say their crews were called in for backup and that this elevated to a second alarm fire. Firefighters were...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Overdose in front of Wildwood Wawa leads to major drug bust

Wildwood police officers responding to an overdose in front of a Wawa led to a major drug bust on Jan. 3. Authorities say at around 10:49 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of two occupants sleeping inside a parked vehicle at a Wawa on 418 West Rio Grande Ave.
Guitar World Magazine

The greatest rock concerts in music history

From Metallica's Damaged Justice to Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman tour, Guitar World presents the most incredible concerts and roadshows in rock and metal history. What makes a great rock concert? Sure, an awe-inspiring light show and razor-sharp band performance is a given, but a handful of tours have delivered that little something… extra.
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy