Light of Day Winterfest celebrates 23 years of using power of music for charity

Celebrate the power of music while helping those in need.

That's the mantra behind the Light of Day Winterfest, an event that's now been running some 23 years and that's back with a massive lineup of musicians and events in 2023.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event which runs through Jan. 20.

More than 100 artists will be performing across 14 venues with proceeds going to help battle Parkinson’s disease and its related illnesses ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Over the past 23 years organizers say they have raised some $6.2 million for their causes.