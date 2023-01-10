ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says

 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.

The car in the rear failed to stop. It collided with the rear of the truck. The force of the impact pushed the pickup into the rear of the SUV.

The car at the rear rotated and collided with the center concrete barrier wall separating north and southbound traffic.

The 55-year-old passenger of the car was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead after arriving. The driver, a 35-year-old man, was also transported to a local hospital and is suffering from serious injuries. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

