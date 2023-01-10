If you are looking for an option to go shopping outdoors in a relaxed atmosphere, University Village is your place. As its name indicates, this pleasant mall in Seattle is very close to the University of Washington and only 10 minutes from downtown Seattle. This mall has a good combination between local stores and big international brands. For example, here is the chocolate shop originally from Seattle, Fran's Chocolates, where you can taste some of the best chocolates in the United States.

