Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
Related
seattlemet.com
Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth
As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
urbnlivn.com
Most popular Seattle condo buildings in 2022
Congrats to Spire! Spire was by far the most popular condo building with Seattle downtown-area condo buyers in 2022 notching the most sales according to the NWMLS, the database agents use. Emerald, another new condo building came in second place, followed by Insignia which was built in 2015. Sales at Insignia were evenly split between the two towers there.
Seattle, Washington
2023 Seattle Center Festál Schedule
Note: Links below will open new windows. Welcome to Seattle Center Festál 2023: a series of FREE family-friendly cultural festivals that showcase the vibrancy, diversity and richness of ethnic communities in the Pacific Northwest. The 24 community-produced festivals present a unique cultural focus, identity and heritage, and offer a...
From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023
Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022. “We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker. Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling housing markets in...
tourcounsel.com
University Village| Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington
If you are looking for an option to go shopping outdoors in a relaxed atmosphere, University Village is your place. As its name indicates, this pleasant mall in Seattle is very close to the University of Washington and only 10 minutes from downtown Seattle. This mall has a good combination between local stores and big international brands. For example, here is the chocolate shop originally from Seattle, Fran's Chocolates, where you can taste some of the best chocolates in the United States.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds mechanic ready to roll with new automotive repair shop
For over 20 years, Lee Hoang’s lawnmower and automotive repair business was a staple of Edmonds Way, a small brick shop guarded by its army of small machines. Now the building has a new owner: Edmonds resident and automotive repair veteran Geoff Hovde, who purchased it from owner Priscilla Reynolds in late 2022.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
KUOW
Seattle area housing market shifts amid recession predictions: Today So Far
From Redfin to Zillow, real estate experts and economists are predicting a few changes in the housing market for 2023. Such predictions come as some expect a recession in the months ahead. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 9, 2023. How close are you...
Inflation – Good News for California, Bad News for Washington State
Right now we're at a 40-year-high as far as inflation goes. How does that fit with most cities in the United States? Well, some are definitely feeling it more than others. Here's a look at some cities that have it worse than others and some that you may not notice much of a difference.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle looking like California with extreme spending on housing
According to an article from The Seattle Times, the number of people with homes valued at three or more times their income has risen to 80% amongst Seattle area homeowners. This is sometimes referred to as “house rich, cash poor.”. This comes from new data released from the 2021...
multifamilybiz.com
Quarterra Multifamily Starts Construction on 284-Unit The Piper Luxury Apartments in Redmond's Marymoor Village Core Market
REDMOND, WA - Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the completion of subsurface work and start of vertical construction of The Piper, a luxury community directly fronting renowned Marymoor Park in Redmond, Wash. The Piper is developed in close partnership with QuadReal Property Group.
theregistryps.com
MTorres Sells 65,344 SQFT Everett Warehouse for $21.1MM
With a number of sales transactions recorded in the past month, Everett is coming into the new year with a strong level of activity. One recent transaction saw a 65,344 square foot industrial building trade hands for $21.1 million, or approximately $322 per square foot, according to Snohomish County public records. The seller was MTorres, a global manufacturer of aerospace machinery. The property was one of MTorres’ locations in the United States. The buyer was an entity affiliated with Formost Fuji Corporation, a manufacturer in the packaging machine industry.
Seattle's best bagels, ranked
I've spent the past two months inhaling carbs around Seattle to bring you this list of great Seattle bagel shops. Details: I tried more than a dozen places, which most likely included your favorite spot. If it's not on here — well, I said what I said. Methodology: These...
theregistryps.com
340-Unit Mixed-Use Tower in Seattle Gains Approval from Northeast Design Review Board
Plans for a podium-style mixed-use tower in Seattle’s University District were met with approval by the city’s Northeast Design Review Board during a recommendation meeting on Monday. The project developer is Nicola Wealth Real Estate in partnership with Seattle-based architecture firm Hewitt. At a previous early design guidance...
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
KUOW
For some without a home, the airport is a source of shelter
The homelessness crisis in Seattle is often highly visible, with many people living in camps, tents, and RVs. But there are those who are trying to stay invisible, often hiding in the jam of travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Port of Seattle says it's trying to direct these people...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
theregistryps.com
204-Unit Apartment Project in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood Approved at EDG Meeting
Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, located just east of the SoDo neighborhood, has seen the advancement of a number of new residential developments in the last few quarters and recently saw another endeavor progress past the first stage of the city’s Design Review process. At an Early Design Guidance...
Comments / 0