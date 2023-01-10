ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth

As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Most popular Seattle condo buildings in 2022

Congrats to Spire! Spire was by far the most popular condo building with Seattle downtown-area condo buyers in 2022 notching the most sales according to the NWMLS, the database agents use. Emerald, another new condo building came in second place, followed by Insignia which was built in 2015. Sales at Insignia were evenly split between the two towers there.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2023 Seattle Center Festál Schedule

Note: Links below will open new windows. Welcome to Seattle Center Festál 2023: a series of FREE family-friendly cultural festivals that showcase the vibrancy, diversity and richness of ethnic communities in the Pacific Northwest. The 24 community-produced festivals present a unique cultural focus, identity and heritage, and offer a...
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

University Village| Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington

If you are looking for an option to go shopping outdoors in a relaxed atmosphere, University Village is your place. As its name indicates, this pleasant mall in Seattle is very close to the University of Washington and only 10 minutes from downtown Seattle. This mall has a good combination between local stores and big international brands. For example, here is the chocolate shop originally from Seattle, Fran's Chocolates, where you can taste some of the best chocolates in the United States.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds mechanic ready to roll with new automotive repair shop

For over 20 years, Lee Hoang’s lawnmower and automotive repair business was a staple of Edmonds Way, a small brick shop guarded by its army of small machines. Now the building has a new owner: Edmonds resident and automotive repair veteran Geoff Hovde, who purchased it from owner Priscilla Reynolds in late 2022.
EDMONDS, WA
multifamilybiz.com

Quarterra Multifamily Starts Construction on 284-Unit The Piper Luxury Apartments in Redmond's Marymoor Village Core Market

REDMOND, WA - Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the completion of subsurface work and start of vertical construction of The Piper, a luxury community directly fronting renowned Marymoor Park in Redmond, Wash. The Piper is developed in close partnership with QuadReal Property Group.
REDMOND, WA
theregistryps.com

MTorres Sells 65,344 SQFT Everett Warehouse for $21.1MM

With a number of sales transactions recorded in the past month, Everett is coming into the new year with a strong level of activity. One recent transaction saw a 65,344 square foot industrial building trade hands for $21.1 million, or approximately $322 per square foot, according to Snohomish County public records. The seller was MTorres, a global manufacturer of aerospace machinery. The property was one of MTorres’ locations in the United States. The buyer was an entity affiliated with Formost Fuji Corporation, a manufacturer in the packaging machine industry.
EVERETT, WA
Axios

Seattle's best bagels, ranked

I've spent the past two months inhaling carbs around Seattle to bring you this list of great Seattle bagel shops. Details: I tried more than a dozen places, which most likely included your favorite spot. If it's not on here — well, I said what I said. Methodology: These...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business

A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

For some without a home, the airport is a source of shelter

The homelessness crisis in Seattle is often highly visible, with many people living in camps, tents, and RVs. But there are those who are trying to stay invisible, often hiding in the jam of travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Port of Seattle says it's trying to direct these people...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy