Read full article on original website
Related
Eerie moment sailors find ‘ghost ship’ drifting just 60 miles from the Bermuda Triangle with no soul on board
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
Surfer hailed a hero for carrying stranded shark back to sea
A fearless surfer has been praised after he picked up a struggling shark with his bare hands and carried it back out into the ocean. Paul Myles saw the shark stranded on the shore at Eastern View on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road and decided to try his best to push it back into deeper water with his surfboard. But after a few unsuccessful attempts, he realized he may have to take matters into his own hands – literally. The brave surfer was captured picking up the flailing shark and rather nonchalantly carrying the deadly fish back out to the ocean. “I just thought I’d...
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
View From Cruise Ship Balcony in Norway Is Right Out of a Fairy Tale
It doesn't get more magical than this.
WDW News Today
Disney Dream Cruise Ship Turns Around to Rescue Man Floating in the Gulf of Mexico
It was a fairly routine sailing aboard the Disney Dream, with guests fresh off a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and on the way to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Until a man was seen in the water far off the coast of Cuba. According to passengers aboard the Disney...
Narooma's Montague Island Adventures loses a passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits
Terrifying footage shows a passenger being swept overboard from a small tourist boat off the NSW south coast with the man fortunately drifting near enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued.
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
thebrag.com
A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali
A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
cruisefever.net
Two Cruise Ships Depart on World Cruises From the Same Port Today
For the first time ever, two cruise ships will sail simultaneous world cruises from the same homeport. The two MSC Cruises’ ships will depart from Genoa, Italy later today on 117 and 119 night cruises that will sail all around the globe. The two cruise ships will sail together...
petapixel.com
Drone Camera Captures Rare Whale Birth in Front of Astonished Onlookers
A drone camera captured the moment a gray whale gave birth in front of a crowd of shocked on-lookers, possibly the first time ever such an event has been recorded. The amazing scene took place off the coast of Southern California and was posted to Captain Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari’s YouTube page.
Aldinga Beach great white shark spotted coasting shoreline south of Adelaide
The four-metre predator measured stalked the coastline at Aldinga Beach, south of Adelaide, and fishermen on a boat filmed it within 500m of the beach and precariously close to their vessel.
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Most Beautiful Lighthouses in the United States
The majority of lighthouses in the United States date back 100 to 200 years. Most were constructed when shipping constituted the main means of trade and there was no navigational technology. Although several of these lighthouses are still in operation today, the majority have been transformed into historical museums that...
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
intheknow.com
Tiger shark lurks extremely close to oblivious swimmer in shocking drone footage
Drone footage captured the chilling moment a tiger shark lurked near the shore as beachgoers swam by. The swimmers at Hillary’s Dog Beach near Perth, Australia, had no idea they had such a close brush with danger. Sam Wood recorded the scary moment the underwater predator was mere feet away from a woman.
Australian Couple Survive for 3 Days at Sea on Paddleboard: 'You Got To Buy Some Lotto Tickets'
The man and woman, in their 40s and from Brisbane, were seeking an off-the-grid weekend experience when their paddleboard was caught in a strong current that sent them out to sea An Australian couple seeking a wilderness experience on a remote island spent three days adrift at sea aboard a paddle board until they were rescued by boaters. Lorne Benussi told multiple outlets including The Guardian that he was on a recreational fishing trip with his father, Denis, when he heard screams coming from the water, during a...
White sand beaches in the USA
The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
Snorkeling the 'Clearest Water in Iceland' Looks Like a Dream Come True
You can even drink the water here!
Venice’s lagoon of 2,000 lost boats: the true cost of dumping small vessels
For decades, the city’s wetland has been used as a landfill for discarded wrecks, leaking microplastics and pollutants and posing a risk to others on the water
Comments / 0