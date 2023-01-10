ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
qcnews.com

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Thursday threat of severe weather around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a chance we could see some isolated severe weather across the southern tier of our viewing area Thursday evening. On the backside of the storm snow showers are expected in the mountains Friday. While we stay dry over the weekend our temperatures will be chilly without next chance for rain coming next Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Troopers identify four killed in fiery I-85 crash in Charlotte

Queen City NewFour people were killed when a pickup truck slammed into a disabled dump truck on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.s at Noon. Troopers identify four killed in fiery I-85 crash …. Queen City NewFour people were killed when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Pageland neighbors say lowered speed on Highway 601 isn't working

Officials say it's a move to keep drivers safe, but it's not quite what neighbors in the area are pushing for. Pageland neighbors say lowered speed on Highway 601 …. Officials say it's a move to keep drivers safe, but it's not quite what neighbors in the area are pushing for.
PAGELAND, SC
qcnews.com

Four killed in northeast Charlotte crash/car fire; I-85 closed for hours

The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. near mile marker 45. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 were initially closed, NCDOT reported. Four killed in northeast Charlotte crash/car fire; …. The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. near mile marker 45. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 were initially closed,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing 90-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –A missing 90-year-old Charlotte man was found safe at his old home, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said Harold Markowitz was last seen on the 5000 block of Sharon Road west and was believed to have traveled south on Sharonview toward Quail Hollow Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Overall crime up 3% in Charlotte during 2022, CMPD says

Overall crime in the Queen City was up 3 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in its year-end presentation Thursday. Overall crime up 3% in Charlotte during 2022, CMPD …. Overall crime in the Queen City was up 3 percent in 2022 compared to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

CATS drivers vote to strike

CATS released a plan to keep buses going in light of a possible driver strike. Officials shared plans of a contingency plan on Tuesday in light of any upcoming strike. Madison County residents talk about Cojocari search. The search for Madalina Cojocari is active in Madison County with flyers going...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing Cornelius girl's parents

Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing …. Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Former high school basketball coach charged. Former...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Arts center in Uptown Charlotte gives local artists chance to be seen

A new arts center in Uptown is giving artists their big break by offering affordable workspaces in a busy section of Charlotte. Arts center in Uptown Charlotte gives local artists …. A new arts center in Uptown is giving artists their big break by offering affordable workspaces in a busy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Belmont raccoon marks Gaston’s first rabies case of 2023

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An infected raccoon was Gaston County’s first confirmed rabies case of the year. On Saturday, at 7:36 p.m., Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a sick or injured raccoon at a residence in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Lancaster County Sheriff seeks man in Jan. 4 death

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr. in connection to the January 4 murder of Nathaniel White. Authorities got arrest warrants against Baker for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

CMS bumps superintendent hire date up by two months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced that it plans to have a superintendent hired by the end of April/start of May, which would be almost two months sooner than initially expected. All nine school board members voted on and passed the new timeline decision Tuesday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte housing and job summit focuses on growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council kicked off its two-day housing and job summit on Monday night. The rapid growth in Charlotte was the main topic of conversation, along with ways to address the issues that come with growth. The council heard from local experts...
