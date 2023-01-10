Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Pinpoint Weather Alert: Strong-to-severe storms possible around Charlotte Thursday afternoon
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday is warmer to start but still a bit chilly as 40s and 50s take hold. Clouds will play into a few light intermittent showers throughout the day as highs warm up into the mid-60s ahead of an approaching cold front. The advertised front will cross...
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Thursday threat of severe weather around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a chance we could see some isolated severe weather across the southern tier of our viewing area Thursday evening. On the backside of the storm snow showers are expected in the mountains Friday. While we stay dry over the weekend our temperatures will be chilly without next chance for rain coming next Tuesday.
Troopers identify four killed in fiery I-85 crash in Charlotte
Queen City NewFour people were killed when a pickup truck slammed into a disabled dump truck on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.s at Noon. Troopers identify four killed in fiery I-85 crash …. Queen City NewFour people were killed when...
Pageland neighbors say lowered speed on Highway 601 isn't working
Officials say it's a move to keep drivers safe, but it's not quite what neighbors in the area are pushing for. Pageland neighbors say lowered speed on Highway 601 …. Officials say it's a move to keep drivers safe, but it's not quite what neighbors in the area are pushing for.
Four killed in northeast Charlotte crash/car fire; I-85 closed for hours
The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. near mile marker 45. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 were initially closed, NCDOT reported. Four killed in northeast Charlotte crash/car fire; …. The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. near mile marker 45. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 were initially closed,...
Cloudy, cool in Charlotte Wednesday before cold front brings chance for severe weather Thursday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have yet another morning with temperatures in the 30s to start but clouds will build throughout the day. Winds are calm for now but will shift out of the south throughout the day increasing the moisture content of the atmosphere. This will come into play...
Silver Alert canceled for missing 90-year-old Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –A missing 90-year-old Charlotte man was found safe at his old home, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said Harold Markowitz was last seen on the 5000 block of Sharon Road west and was believed to have traveled south on Sharonview toward Quail Hollow Road.
Overall crime up 3% in Charlotte during 2022, CMPD says
Overall crime in the Queen City was up 3 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in its year-end presentation Thursday. Overall crime up 3% in Charlotte during 2022, CMPD …. Overall crime in the Queen City was up 3 percent in 2022 compared to the...
CATS drivers vote to strike
CATS released a plan to keep buses going in light of a possible driver strike. Officials shared plans of a contingency plan on Tuesday in light of any upcoming strike. Madison County residents talk about Cojocari search. The search for Madalina Cojocari is active in Madison County with flyers going...
Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University City Boulevard closed
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University …. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Former...
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing Cornelius girl's parents
Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing …. Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Former high school basketball coach charged. Former...
Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in the 2021 death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin in a crash on I-85. Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that …. A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including involuntary...
Arts center in Uptown Charlotte gives local artists chance to be seen
A new arts center in Uptown is giving artists their big break by offering affordable workspaces in a busy section of Charlotte. Arts center in Uptown Charlotte gives local artists …. A new arts center in Uptown is giving artists their big break by offering affordable workspaces in a busy...
Belmont raccoon marks Gaston’s first rabies case of 2023
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An infected raccoon was Gaston County’s first confirmed rabies case of the year. On Saturday, at 7:36 p.m., Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a sick or injured raccoon at a residence in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive.
18 billion-dollar disasters makes 2022 the 3rd most active year on record, costing more than $165B
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a new report detailing just how extreme, deadly, and costly weather and climate events were in 2022. 18 billion-dollar disasters makes 2022 the 3rd most …. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a new report detailing just how extreme, deadly, and costly...
Chase involving possible stolen car, missing teen ends in crash in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A police pursuit involving a missing teen and their non-custodial father ended in a serious crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Locust Police Department. Police said the incident began just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person...
Lancaster County Sheriff seeks man in Jan. 4 death
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr. in connection to the January 4 murder of Nathaniel White. Authorities got arrest warrants against Baker for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime at...
CMS bumps superintendent hire date up by two months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced that it plans to have a superintendent hired by the end of April/start of May, which would be almost two months sooner than initially expected. All nine school board members voted on and passed the new timeline decision Tuesday...
Charlotte housing and job summit focuses on growth
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council kicked off its two-day housing and job summit on Monday night. The rapid growth in Charlotte was the main topic of conversation, along with ways to address the issues that come with growth. The council heard from local experts...
