Related
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
thebrag.com
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats add new show to Australian tour
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will perform in Melbourne for a second time on their upcoming Australian tour. Mixing classic rock ‘n’ roll attitude with lovely touches of country and soul, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will make their long-awaited return Down Under this year for the first time since 2019.
thebrag.com
An Arctic Monkeys pop-up shop is opening in Sydney
An Arctic Monkeys pop-up store is opening in Sydney this Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of January 2023 ahead of the band’s headline show at The Domain on Saturday. The Arctic Monkeys store will be at Golden Age Cinema & Bar which is located at 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills, NSW and will sell unique and limited merchandise items, alongside the album in multiple formats.
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Beyoncé Paid $20M to Perform for 1 Hour in Dubai Next Week
For the first time in four years, Beyoncé is scheduled to perform her first full-length show at the Atlantis The Palm resort in Dubai, according to Daily Mail. The Renaissance star will make her long-awaited re-debut on January 21 and will perform for an hour, the report says. Furthermore,...
The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
John Lydon says Eurovision is "disgusting", shortly after announcing his hopeful plans to represent Ireland at Eurovision
John Lydon labels the Eurovision Song Contest as "disgusting" and "dreadfully phoney", despite the fact his band Public Image Ltd. are trying to represent Ireland later this year
thebrag.com
Julia Jacklin is the OK Charlton secret headliner
Julia Jacklin has been confirmed as the secret headliner for OK Motels Charlton next month. The festival will hit the Victorian country town on the weekend of February 17th-19th. Following a stunning 2022 which saw the release of her acclaimed album Pre Pleasure, Julia Jacklin will headline OK Charlton. Featuring...
NME
Watch NewJeans perform the single ‘OMG’ for the first time at the 37th Golden Disc Awards
Rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans made a recent appearance at the Golden Disc Awards, where they performed their new single ‘OMG’ for the first time. The 37th Golden Disc Awards took place on January 7, celebrating outstanding K-pop acts from 2022. The televised awards show opened with a medley by NewJeans, during which they performed their latest single ‘OMG’ for the very first time.
thebrag.com
Former The Bachelor contestant hints she’s dating current lead Felix
Controversial The Bachelor contestant Stephanie Lynch, who appeared on Jimmy Nicholson’s season, shared a photo on Instagram of her and current The Bachelor lead Felix Von Hofe. Felix and Stephanie can be seen smiling at the camera and his arm is around her back while she snuggled into his...
John Lydon aims for Eurovision glory as Public Image Ltd. compete to represent Ireland at 2023 event
Public Image Ltd. are bidding to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023: Ireland will chose its entrant for the song contest on February 3
John Lydon Calls Eurovision 'Disgusting' Despite Wanting To Compete On It
The former Sex Pistols singer submitted his Public Image Ltd. single 'Hawaii' to the song contest show.
NME
Gaz Coombes says Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass
Gaz Coombes has told NME that Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass. Speaking in a new interview, the frontman who tomorrow (January 13) releases his new solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’, spoke about the pop star watching his band from the side of the stage when they returned to Glastonbury in 2022.
thebrag.com
A Too Hot To Handle star left a thirsty voice message for Love Island’s Claudia
In an international reality TV crossover, Too Hot To Handle lothario Chase DeMoor left Love Island Australia winner Claudia Bonifazio a thirsty voice message. The reality star spilled the beans about Chase’s message during a chat on Where’s Your Head At podcast which is hosted by former Love Island stars Anna McEvoy and Matt Zukowski.
NME
Faithless’ ‘Insomnia’ returns to Beatport Top 100 following Maxi Jazz’s death
Faithless‘ 1995 single ‘Insomnia’ has made its way into the top 10 of the Beatport Top 100, just weeks after the passing of longtime frontman Maxi Jazz. The “Monster Mix” version of the single, which was included on the original 1995 UK and European release, currently sits at number seven on the website’s Trance chart. It follows on from the song entering the UK’s Single Downloads chart at number four a week after Jazz’s death, as well as their 2005 best-of ‘Forever Faithless’ entering the UK Album Downloads chart at number seven simultaneously.
thebrag.com
A Perth nightclub has banned people wearing red sneakers from entering
A Perth nightclub has banned patrons from entering their venue if they are wearing red sneakers in an act to try and filter out people with a “bad attitude”. Bar 1 nightclub, which is located at Hillarys Marina in Perth, posted about the red shoe ban on their Facebook page.
sheenmagazine.com
An In-depth Look into Olivia Rodrigo’s Achievements
Olivia Isabel Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Rodrigo has achieved two Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, one Billboard 200 number-one album, and five multi-Platinum certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition to other recognitions, she has won an American Music Award, seven Billboard Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards. Time named her the 2021 Entertainer of the Year and Billboard named her Woman of the Year in 2022.
