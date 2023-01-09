Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, announced the relocation and major expansion of its corporate headquarters to a newly built facility in Long Beach, California, for the established pipeline of aerospace talent, proximity to the port and airport and continued efforts to expand commercial space capabilities in the region. The new structures, which will house the company’s business operations as well as a next-generation manufacturing facility, are in the city’s Globemaster Corridor Specific Plan, which will help align and reimagine the commercial and industrial area that used to focus on specific aviation manufacturing.

