satnews.com
Blue Canyon Technologies provides critical tech for Transporter-6 mission smallsats
Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, contributed to the SpaceX Transporter-6 launch by providing critical hardware components for several of the payload’s smallsats. The payloads had various missions, including tech demos, EO, comms and signal intelligence. All of the work on these components was conducted by...
satnews.com
Aegis Aerospace RACs up their 1st lunar payload delivery
Aegis Aerospace Inc. has delivered their lunar payload — RAC-1 — along with its 15 customer material experiments, to Firefly Aerospace for integration onto the Blue Ghost Mission 1 lunar lander that is scheduled to launch in May of 2024. The Regolith Adherence Characterization – 1st Flight (RAC-1)...
satnews.com
Ball Aerospace enters final stages of building USSF’s WSF-M satellite
Ball Aerospace has completed the spacecraft bus for the Weather System Follow-on-Microwave (WSF-M) satellite, the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) next-generation operational environmental satellite system. The company also finalized environmental testing on the Microwave Imager (MWI) instrument and has started final space vehicle assembly, integration and testing. Upon delivery, WSF-M...
satnews.com
The 1st orbital mission for Impulse Space is revealed
Impulse Space, Inc., has announced the company’s first orbital mission — LEO Express-1. Using Mira, the company’s first Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV), this mission will perform in-space services, including last-mile orbital payload delivery, payload hosting, very low altitude maneuvers and controlled atmospheric re-entry. Impulse has procured a...
satnews.com
Vast Space newest member of “Space Beach”
Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, announced the relocation and major expansion of its corporate headquarters to a newly built facility in Long Beach, California, for the established pipeline of aerospace talent, proximity to the port and airport and continued efforts to expand commercial space capabilities in the region. The new structures, which will house the company’s business operations as well as a next-generation manufacturing facility, are in the city’s Globemaster Corridor Specific Plan, which will help align and reimagine the commercial and industrial area that used to focus on specific aviation manufacturing.
satnews.com
Veritas Capital rebrands CAES Space Systems as Frontgrade Technologies
Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) has rebranded their portfolio company, CAES Space Systems, a leading supplier of high-reliability electronic solutions, to Frontgrade Technologies. Veritas also confirmed the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the company from CAES. Frontgrade Technologies will remain headquartered in Colorado Springs and will continue to...
satnews.com
UPDATE 4: SpaceX changes date and time of the Starlink launch to January 15th from Vandenberg SFB — while SpaceX Falcon 9 propelled the OneWeb Launch 16 mission to orbit from Canaveral –
SpaceX has moved the date for their Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to LEO from January 14th and is now targeting Sunday, January 15th from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 8:18 p.m. PT. Following...
satnews.com
Multiple AI pilot missions flown by GA-ASI
AI Flights Featuring Avenger® Advance CCA Ecosystem. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) further advanced the company’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) ecosystem by flying three unique missions with artificially intelligent (AI) pilots on an operationally relevant Open Mission System (OMS) software stack. A company-owned Avenger® Unmanned Aircraft System...
