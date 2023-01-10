ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Methods For Application Programming Interface Validation And Testing”, for Approval (USPTO 20220417330): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Chhabria, Reeta (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An application programming interface (API) connects a computer program to a programming library. Moore’s law predicted that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years while the chip’s price would remain constant. “Moore’s law” meant consumers could buy the same technology two years later for about the same price. Fifty years later, Moore’s law prediction has endured to the idea that technology companies have recognized Moore’s law as a benchmark they must meet, or fall behind in the market. Patrons have come to expect technological products to be faster, cheaper, and more compact over time. This expectation seems to have driven trends of rapid growth in computing power, smaller devices, the ability to connect to the Internet, and reduction in cost and big data. There is a need to improve the technological processing in the new computing era including APIs.”
“Systems And Methods For Obtaining Data Annotations” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414598): Allstate Insurance Company

-- A patent application by the inventor Shapiro, Glenn ( Northbrook, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim can be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.”
Patent Application Titled “Processing System Having A Machine Learning Engine For Providing A Surface Dimension Output” Published Online (USPTO 20220405816): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Daniels, Andrew (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
Haven Technologies Partners with GraceKennedy Financial Group to Expand Access to Insurer's Creditor Life Products

NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Haven Technologies, the cloud-based quote-to-claim insurtech platform, is partnering with the. (GKFG) to offer the insurer's Creditor Life products on its core insurance platform. Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9129751-haven-technologies-gracekennedy-financial-services-core-insurance-platform/. Specifically, the partnership between Haven Technologies and the. GraceKennedy Financial...
Facing Global Insurance Challenges with an Enterprise Risk Strategy

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Insurance plays an essential role to help manage global challenges, such as climate risk. Enterprise Risk Management is a necessary ingredient to make it successful. The insurance industry is preparing to cope with emerging challenges under difficult market conditions, and risk management...
Kuvare Announces Formation of New Bermuda Reinsurer – Initially Provides Kuvare Access to $400 Million of Co-Investment Capital

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kuvare Holdings (“Kuvare”), a technology-enabled financial services platform focused on delivering life and annuity solutions to the underserved. middle market, and reinsurance solutions to institutional partners worldwide, today announced the formation of. Kindley Re Ltd. (“Kindley Re”). Kindley Re, a newly formed. Bermuda. -domiciled...
WTW launches unique online client portal for aerospace clients

LONDON , Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today launched a customised online platform for the aviation sector which enables access to WTW expertise across the globe on a 24/7 basis. With the sector having faced significant challenges, the...
Stanford University Researcher Releases New Study Findings on Health Insurance (Integrating technology to increase the reach of CBT-I: state of the science and challenges ahead): Health Insurance

-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In this Round Table Discussion, an international panel of experts discuss issues related to the use of technology in the delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), in order to increase its reach.”
COLA is sweet for Social Security recipients

Leader, The (Tremonton, UT) If you receive Social Security , you’ve probably already heard that your checks in 2023 will be bigger—considerably bigger, in fact. How can you make the best use of this extra money?. Here’s what’s happening: For 2023, there’s an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for...
