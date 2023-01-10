Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Methods For Application Programming Interface Validation And Testing”, for Approval (USPTO 20220417330): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Chhabria, Reeta (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An application programming interface (API) connects a computer program to a programming library. Moore’s law predicted that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years while the chip’s price would remain constant. “Moore’s law” meant consumers could buy the same technology two years later for about the same price. Fifty years later, Moore’s law prediction has endured to the idea that technology companies have recognized Moore’s law as a benchmark they must meet, or fall behind in the market. Patrons have come to expect technological products to be faster, cheaper, and more compact over time. This expectation seems to have driven trends of rapid growth in computing power, smaller devices, the ability to connect to the Internet, and reduction in cost and big data. There is a need to improve the technological processing in the new computing era including APIs.”
Secure 2.0 Act will require companies to auto enroll workers into 401(k) plans
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) Even though 69% of private industry workers had access to workplace retirement benefits, only 52% participated in them, according to a report by the. That may soon change, thanks to the Secure 2.0 Act, which was signed into law in December. Beginning in 2025, Secure 2.0 will...
“Systems And Methods For Obtaining Data Annotations” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414598): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Shapiro, Glenn ( Northbrook, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim can be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.”
Patent Application Titled “Processing System Having A Machine Learning Engine For Providing A Surface Dimension Output” Published Online (USPTO 20220405816): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Daniels, Andrew (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
Guidewire and Assurant Partner to Streamline Insurance Processes and Improve Customer Experience
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) announced that Assurant has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. With more than 40 years of experience in lender-placed insurance and related services, Assurant is working to transform the way insurance is verified and...
Guide to the Best Remote Jobs — and How To Land One in 2023
If one of your New Year resolutions is to finally take a leap of faith and find -- or switch to -- a remote job, you are not alone. According to FlexJobs, 97% of professionals want to work remotely in...
Financial Conduct Authority: 'Insurance Guidance for the Support of Customers in Financial Difficulty'
LONDON, England , Jan. 12 (TNSrep) -- The Financial Conduct Authority , a provider of financial services, issued the following consultation paper (No. CP23/1) in. entitled "Insurance Guidance for the Support of Customers in Financial Difficulty." Here are excerpts:. * * *. Contents. 1. Summary ... 3. 2. The wider...
AAFMAA Launches Two Product Offerings to Expand Dedication and Service to the Military Community
FT. MYER, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The. (AAFMAA) today announced the addition of two new life insurance products, BeyondBasic™ and Simple Term, offering Members enhanced and affordable coverage options. BeyondBasic life insurance is for active-duty military servicemembers who have recently joined the military or who recently...
16 Mln Americans Enroll For Health Insurance Under Obamacare Plans
India , Jan. 11 -- 15.9 million people have so far enrolled for health insurance through the. health plan, popularly called Obamacare. About 1.8 million more people have signed up for health insurance, which marks a 13 percent increase from a year earlier, the. U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Deadline Sunday to enroll in health insurance through federal marketplace [The Keene Sentinel, N.H.]
Jan. 12—The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace will soon close. and ends Sunday, gives people who don't get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Three companies are...
Embedded Insurance Distribution Could Exceed $70 Billion in Premium in the U.S. by 2030
HARTFORD, Conn. , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded insurance, through which insurance products are distributed by non-insurance brands, could make significant inroads into both personal lines and small commercial insurance business, exceeding. $70 billion. in premium by 2030, according to a new report by Conning. Embedded insurance has been...
Haven Technologies Partners with GraceKennedy Financial Group to Expand Access to Insurer's Creditor Life Products
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Haven Technologies, the cloud-based quote-to-claim insurtech platform, is partnering with the. (GKFG) to offer the insurer's Creditor Life products on its core insurance platform. Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9129751-haven-technologies-gracekennedy-financial-services-core-insurance-platform/. Specifically, the partnership between Haven Technologies and the. GraceKennedy Financial...
Cyber Insurance Market to Generate USD 48,328.4 Million Revenue in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent market research study P&S Intelligence, the cyber insurance market was valued. in 2022, which is projected to rise at a rate of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030, to touch. USD 48,328.4 million. . The growth is ascribed to...
Facing Global Insurance Challenges with an Enterprise Risk Strategy
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Insurance plays an essential role to help manage global challenges, such as climate risk. Enterprise Risk Management is a necessary ingredient to make it successful. The insurance industry is preparing to cope with emerging challenges under difficult market conditions, and risk management...
Kuvare Announces Formation of New Bermuda Reinsurer – Initially Provides Kuvare Access to $400 Million of Co-Investment Capital
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kuvare Holdings (“Kuvare”), a technology-enabled financial services platform focused on delivering life and annuity solutions to the underserved. middle market, and reinsurance solutions to institutional partners worldwide, today announced the formation of. Kindley Re Ltd. (“Kindley Re”). Kindley Re, a newly formed. Bermuda. -domiciled...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Bahrain National Insurance Company BSC (c)
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of The. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BNI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
Medicare launches plan to negotiate prices for the costliest drugs. Here's what to know.
As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare will negotiate drug prices, limit annual price hikes and cap insulin costs paid by older Americans. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
WTW launches unique online client portal for aerospace clients
LONDON , Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today launched a customised online platform for the aviation sector which enables access to WTW expertise across the globe on a 24/7 basis. With the sector having faced significant challenges, the...
Stanford University Researcher Releases New Study Findings on Health Insurance (Integrating technology to increase the reach of CBT-I: state of the science and challenges ahead): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In this Round Table Discussion, an international panel of experts discuss issues related to the use of technology in the delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), in order to increase its reach.”
COLA is sweet for Social Security recipients
Leader, The (Tremonton, UT) If you receive Social Security , you’ve probably already heard that your checks in 2023 will be bigger—considerably bigger, in fact. How can you make the best use of this extra money?. Here’s what’s happening: For 2023, there’s an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0