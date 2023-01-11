California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car
Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction.
The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers " in the West Coast over the coming week. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for California, while local authorities have ordered thousands of residents to evacuate.
Latest DevelopmentsJan 11, 5:34 PM Officials resume search for missing 5-year-old
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it has continued its search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away by floodwaters on Jan. 9.
About 80 personnel were involved with Wednesday's search and were aided by many resources including sonar equipment and K9 units from other police departments.
Kyle is described as 4 feet tall, 52 pounds with short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.Jan 11, 4:21 PM Woman found dead in submerged car
The Sonoma County Sheriff's office announced that a woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a submerged car.First responders found Daphne Fontino, 43, inside the vehicle that was submerged in eight to 10 feet of water approximately 100 yards from the road in Forestville, according to the sheriff's office.
The office received a 911 call the previous day that a car was stuck in flood waters near Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The dispatch tried to call back but got no response, according to the sheriff's office.
Several deputies searched the area, including in a helicopter."They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark," the sheriff's office said. Jan 11, 2:49 PM Images show storm devastation in California
As storms continue to pound California, images show first responders conducting rescues as extreme weather leaves fallen trees and flooding throughout the state.
-ABC News' Moe ZoyariJan 11, 2:39 PM Costs of natural gas skyrocket in California due to storms, supply issues
Due to recent storms, inventory and supply issues, the cost of natural gas in California is skyrocketing."An unprecedented cold snap across the nation in part has caused natural gas market prices in the West to more than double between December and January – much higher than expected," utility provider SoCal Gas said in an email to customers. "SoCalGas residential customers can expect the typical January bill likely to be more than double the typical bill last January, assuming the same amount of natural gas is used," it added. -ABC News's David Herndon Jan 11, 9:58 AM Dramatic images show devastation in California
Rivers for roads, fallen trees, massive sinkholes, homes underwater: these images show just some of the widespread devastation left behind by the recent storms in California.
-ABC News’ Moe ZoyariJan 11, 9:48 AM West Coast to get over half a foot of rain
More than half of a foot of rainfall is in the forecast for the West Coast over the next week, from California to Washington state.Some areas of California have already recorded 3 feet of rain since Christmas. In the last two days, Ventura County counted 18.31 inches of rain, while Santa Barbara County got 17.17 inches and Los Angeles County 11.19 inches.
Meanwhile, some areas in the Sierra Nevada mountain range are at 257% of normal for snowfall to date.Northern California’s reservoirs are also filling up quickly. As of Wednesday morning, Shasta Lake was at 41% of capacity or 67% of the average storage for this date; Lake Oroville was at 46% of capacity or 85% of average storage for the date; and Folsom Lake was at 42% of capacity or 100% of the average storage for the date. -ABC News’ Max Golembo Jan 11, 9:34 AM Nevada skier dies in avalanche
A back-country skier died in Nevada’s Spring Mountains on Monday after getting caught in an avalanche, authorities said.The victim was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Zhou was among a group of five skiing in an unmaintained area of Mummy Mountain, the second-highest peak of the Spring Mountains, located near Las Vegas within the Mount Charleston Wilderness Area and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. A slope gave way and swept Zhou about 500 feet down the mountain, police said. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area on Monday. Jan 11, 9:14 AM The latest forecast for the West Coast
Yet another storm is expected to hit the West Coast on Wednesday, dumping more rain and snow over Northern California while offering some respite to Southern California.Parts of coastal Oregon could see waves as high as 35 feet from this storm. As of Wednesday morning, 12 U.S. states in the West were under severe weather alerts for high winds, floods, avalanches and heavy snowfall.
But any break this storm provides will be brief, as a much larger weather system is in the forecast for this weekend, bringing torrential rain, heavy snow and gusty winds to the entire state of California, from San Diego to Redding.Over the next seven days, the deluge will impact Oregon and Washington state as the storms move farther north and become more widespread. Part of the western storm that hit California on Tuesday will sweep across the country, bringing severe weather to the South on Thursday with threats of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. This storm will move into the Northeast on Thursday night with mostly just rain. -ABC News’ Max Golembo Jan 10, 6:39 PM Santa Barbara lifts all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders
Santa Barbara County announced Tuesday that it’s lifting all its evacuation and shelter-in-place orders but warns that flooding may be present in certain parts of the county.
On Monday, Santa Barbara received a record 4.12 inches of rainfall.Jan 10, 6:23 PM At least 17 people dead due to weather, over 142,000 customers without power
At least 17 people are confirmed dead in California because of the powerful storms slamming the state, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.More than 44,000 people are under evacuation orders, Newsom said at a press conference on Tuesday. Over 142,000 customers are without power throughout the state. "We are not out of the woods," Newsom said. The storms are expected to impact the state until Jan. 18, according to the governor.
