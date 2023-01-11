California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car

Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction.

The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers " in the West Coast over the coming week. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for California, while local authorities have ordered thousands of residents to evacuate.

Latest Developments

Jan 11, 5:34 PM

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it has continued its search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away by floodwaters on Jan. 9.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: A photo released by police of Kyle Doan, 5, who is missing after he was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel, Calif.

About 80 personnel were involved with Wednesday's search and were aided by many resources including sonar equipment and K9 units from other police departments.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office resumed search operations on Jan. 11, 2023, for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away by floodwaters on Jan. 9.

Kyle is described as 4 feet tall, 52 pounds with short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Jan 11, 4:21 PM

The Sonoma County Sheriff's office announced that a woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a submerged car.

First responders found Daphne Fontino, 43, inside the vehicle that was submerged in eight to 10 feet of water approximately 100 yards from the road in Forestville, according to the sheriff's office.

Sonoma County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: Rescue personnel search for a car and driver stuck in flood waters in Forestville, Calif. Jan. 11, 2023.

The office received a 911 call the previous day that a car was stuck in flood waters near Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The dispatch tried to call back but got no response, according to the sheriff's office.

Sonoma County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: Rescue personnel search for a car and driver stuck in flood waters in Forestville, Calif. Jan. 11, 2023.

Several deputies searched the area, including in a helicopter.

"They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark," the sheriff's office said.

Jan 11, 2:49 PM

As storms continue to pound California, images show first responders conducting rescues as extreme weather leaves fallen trees and flooding throughout the state.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: This aerial view shows rescue crews assisting stranded residents in a flooded neighborhood, Jan. 10, 2023, in Merced, Calif.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A flooded house is seen partially underwater in Gilroy, Calif, Jan. 09, 2023.

Mario Tama/Getty Images - PHOTO: In an aerial view, vehicles drive along a flooded street close to the beach, Jan. 10, 2022 in Aptos, Calif.

Fred Greaves/Reuters - PHOTO: A drone view of residents looking a tree that fell during a winter storm with high winds, Jan. 8, 2023, Sacramento, Calif.

-ABC News' Moe Zoyari

Jan 11, 2:39 PM

Due to recent storms, inventory and supply issues, the cost of natural gas in California is skyrocketing.

"An unprecedented cold snap across the nation in part has caused natural gas market prices in the West to more than double between December and January – much higher than expected," utility provider SoCal Gas said in an email to customers.

"SoCalGas residential customers can expect the typical January bill likely to be more than double the typical bill last January, assuming the same amount of natural gas is used," it added.

-ABC News's David Herndon

Jan 11, 9:58 AM

Rivers for roads, fallen trees, massive sinkholes, homes underwater: these images show just some of the widespread devastation left behind by the recent storms in California.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: This aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Merced, Calif, Jan. 10, 2023.

Fred Greaves/Reuters - PHOTO: A drone view of a tree that fell during a winter storm with high winds in Sacramento, Calif, Jan. 8, 2023.

David Swanson/Reuters - PHOTO: Several people had to be rescued after two vehichles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A flooded house is seen partially underwater in Gilroy, Calif, Jan. 09, 2023.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: This aerial view shows cars driving through a flooded roadway in Planada, Calif, as an "atmospheric river" continues, Jan. 10, 2023.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Residents scramble to retrieve belongings before flood waters rise too high Merced, Calif, Jan. 10, 2023.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Local resident Fidel Osorio rescues a dog from a flooded home in Merced, Calif, Jan. 10, 2023.

-ABC News’ Moe Zoyari

Jan 11, 9:48 AM

More than half of a foot of rainfall is in the forecast for the West Coast over the next week, from California to Washington state.

Some areas of California have already recorded 3 feet of rain since Christmas.

In the last two days, Ventura County counted 18.31 inches of rain, while Santa Barbara County got 17.17 inches and Los Angeles County 11.19 inches.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: San Diego firefighters help Humberto Maciel rescue his dog from his flooded home in Merced, Calif, Jan. 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, some areas in the Sierra Nevada mountain range are at 257% of normal for snowfall to date.

Northern California’s reservoirs are also filling up quickly. As of Wednesday morning, Shasta Lake was at 41% of capacity or 67% of the average storage for this date; Lake Oroville was at 46% of capacity or 85% of average storage for the date; and Folsom Lake was at 42% of capacity or 100% of the average storage for the date.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Jan 11, 9:34 AM

A back-country skier died in Nevada’s Spring Mountains on Monday after getting caught in an avalanche, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Zhou was among a group of five skiing in an unmaintained area of Mummy Mountain, the second-highest peak of the Spring Mountains, located near Las Vegas within the Mount Charleston Wilderness Area and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. A slope gave way and swept Zhou about 500 feet down the mountain, police said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area on Monday.

Jan 11, 9:14 AM

Yet another storm is expected to hit the West Coast on Wednesday, dumping more rain and snow over Northern California while offering some respite to Southern California.

Parts of coastal Oregon could see waves as high as 35 feet from this storm.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 U.S. states in the West were under severe weather alerts for high winds, floods, avalanches and heavy snowfall.

The Orange County Register via AP - PHOTO: A mudslide flooded parts of Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023.

But any break this storm provides will be brief, as a much larger weather system is in the forecast for this weekend, bringing torrential rain, heavy snow and gusty winds to the entire state of California, from San Diego to Redding.

Over the next seven days, the deluge will impact Oregon and Washington state as the storms move farther north and become more widespread.

Part of the western storm that hit California on Tuesday will sweep across the country, bringing severe weather to the South on Thursday with threats of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. This storm will move into the Northeast on Thursday night with mostly just rain.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Jan 10, 6:39 PM

Santa Barbara County announced Tuesday that it’s lifting all its evacuation and shelter-in-place orders but warns that flooding may be present in certain parts of the county.

On Monday, Santa Barbara received a record 4.12 inches of rainfall.

Jan 10, 6:23 PM

At least 17 people are confirmed dead in California because of the powerful storms slamming the state, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

More than 44,000 people are under evacuation orders, Newsom said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Over 142,000 customers are without power throughout the state.

"We are not out of the woods,” Newsom said.

The storms are expected to impact the state until Jan. 18, according to the governor.