The District 3 seat on the Guilford County Board of Education remains vacant following a vote Tuesday night to reject the GOP appointment. The position opened when former school board member Pat Tillman was elected to the Board of Commissioners in November. Since Tillman is a Republican, the county GOP was tasked with recommending his replacement. But the school board has now rejected the appointment, Michael Logan, twice.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO