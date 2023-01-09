ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Guilford County School Board rejects GOP pick for vacant seat — again

The District 3 seat on the Guilford County Board of Education remains vacant following a vote Tuesday night to reject the GOP appointment. The position opened when former school board member Pat Tillman was elected to the Board of Commissioners in November. Since Tillman is a Republican, the county GOP was tasked with recommending his replacement. But the school board has now rejected the appointment, Michael Logan, twice.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

