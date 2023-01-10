Read full article on original website
Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
Illinois man arrested on multiple drug and gun charges
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man
A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
Two men arrested after search warrant execution Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. – The execution of a search warrant led to two men being taken to the Peoria County Jail on Tuesday evening. Peoria Police said its Special Investigations Division and SWAT teams arrived at a residence on South Westmoreland and West Hayes at 5:36 P.M. Once inside, officers...
Two charged in connection with armed robbery last summer in Streator
STREATOR – Authorities have identified two individuals who they say took part in an armed robbery in Streator last July. On Monday afternoon the US Marshalls Task Force took 27-year-old Charles Spencer into custody after a brief pursuit near Illinois Route 18 and East 22nd Road. A Merrionette Park man, 24-year-old Tyshawn Stewart, has also been charged in connection to the armed robbery that allegedly took place at a credit union in Streator on July 7th. Stewart is already serving time for an unrelated crime with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Spencer is being held at the LaSalle County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car.
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.
Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
Woman used alias on Facebook to meet up with man before her and another suspect robbed him: prosecutors
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Bond has been set for the second of two West Chicago residents accused of robbing a man at knifepoint. Breanna Gardea, 22, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint. Gardea's codefendant, Teron Russell, faces the same charges. He...
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three men are in the Peoria County Jail on attempted burglary and criminal trespass charges after being arrested early Sunday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police say in a statement they were called to the 500 block of East Armstrong, which is near OSF St. Francis Medical Center, around 2 AM Sunday on a report of two men trespassing on private property.
3 arrested, 6 guns recovered during SWAT incident on Near North Side, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three people are in custody after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a SWAT response at a Near North Side apartment building on Tuesday, Chicago police said. Authorities seized six firearms, including two rifles, according to CPD. The incident began when the driver of...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin
Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
