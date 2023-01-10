STREATOR – Authorities have identified two individuals who they say took part in an armed robbery in Streator last July. On Monday afternoon the US Marshalls Task Force took 27-year-old Charles Spencer into custody after a brief pursuit near Illinois Route 18 and East 22nd Road. A Merrionette Park man, 24-year-old Tyshawn Stewart, has also been charged in connection to the armed robbery that allegedly took place at a credit union in Streator on July 7th. Stewart is already serving time for an unrelated crime with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Spencer is being held at the LaSalle County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

STREATOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO