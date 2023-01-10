ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

multifamilybiz.com

BAM Capital Completes Acquisition of 160-Unit Gateway Crossing Apartment Community Located in Indianapolis, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - BAM Capital, a multifamily syndication company based in Indianapolis, IN, announced its most recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Gateway Crossing. Gateway Crossing is a 160-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2004. It is located in Indianapolis, IN,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

New Radio Station WMUN is the ‘Talk of Muncie’

Station looking for local radio hosts and program suggestions. MUNCIE, IN— A new radio station in Muncie and Delaware County aims to highlight what residents are talking about. And need to know. Radio station WMUN, broadcasting on 92.5FM and 1340AM has slowly been launching new, original talk programming. The...
MUNCIE, IN
indyschild.com

Winter Farmers Markets in Indianapolis

Think Farmer’s Markets are just for the summer months? Think again! Winter farmers markets across Indianapolis will keep you stocked with seasonal produce and local offerings ranging from meat and poultry to baked goods, pet supplies, homemade baby food, and more!. Guide to Indianapolis Area Winer Farmers Markets:. Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

George Washington Community School Pool is an Indy Park Hidden Gem

It’s time to get your indoor swim on! The George Washington Community School Pool is open again for daily open swim sessions, except Sundays. Through a collaborative effort between Indianapolis Public Schools and the City of Indianapolis, George Washington Community School Pool functions as an educational facility during the day and a recreation facility at night. Indy Parks and Recreation provides lifeguards to students; in return, the IPS lets the public use the facility after school hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Black pastors inspired by MLK’s teachings of love and nonviolent activism

On Jan. 16, nearly 40 years since the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., the nation will honor King’s accomplishments and resilience. As the holiday approaches, local Black pastors reflect on the impact King not only had on the world but also the influences he had on their lives and careers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis takes next steps in City Market redevelopment

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday night, the Indianapolis City-County Council took another step toward completing the $175 million redevelopment project for the City Market campus. Last June, developers announced a new plan to revitalize the block. Monday’s proposal asked for $12.3 million in TIF funds along with changing the lease...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chambanamoms.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Indianapolis: Free Museums, Zoo and More

Indianapolis annually offers free admission to popular attractions on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check with each attraction as advance reservations are required in some instances. Every year, most Indianapolis attractions offer free admission and themed programs for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re thinking of traveling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Indianapolis, IN [2023 Updated]

Indianapolis has such a variety of cuisines available that we decided to explore just one type today, Italian. We have the spot for you whether you want an intimate date night restaurant, a kid-friendly option, or the perfect place to celebrate a Colts victory. These are locally-owned restaurants offering a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
warricknews.com

Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
INDIANA STATE
