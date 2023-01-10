It’s time to get your indoor swim on! The George Washington Community School Pool is open again for daily open swim sessions, except Sundays. Through a collaborative effort between Indianapolis Public Schools and the City of Indianapolis, George Washington Community School Pool functions as an educational facility during the day and a recreation facility at night. Indy Parks and Recreation provides lifeguards to students; in return, the IPS lets the public use the facility after school hours.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO