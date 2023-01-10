Read full article on original website
classichits106.com
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
classichits106.com
Large Carus Chemical fire leaves residue on homes; vehicles
LASALLE – The large fire at the Carus Chemical facility in LaSalle sent a large smoke plume wafting over north central Illinois and left some area residents with a residue of a substance called potassium permanganate on yards, homes and vehicles. LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said it isn’t known yet what started the fire, which caused explosions and massive fireballs at the plant a little after 9 AM on Wednesday. The multi-alarm fire was brought under control after agencies from across the state arrived to battle the hazardous materials blaze. All Carus Chemical workers were accounted for. Allen Gibbs, the Vice President of Operations at Carus Chemical, said that the oxidant can be cleaned with household vinegar and hydrogen peroxide. A hotline has been set up for those with questions about the incident at (815)224-6662.
starvedrock.media
Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday
A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car.
starvedrock.media
Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin
Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
classichits106.com
11-year-old arrested in Peoria for vehicle theft
PEORIA, IL – On Tuesday morning Peoria police received a complaint that a vehicle was allegedly stolen and that the suspect was just 11-years-old. Around 8 AM they were called to the 1900 block of Indiana Avenue where they began searching for the individual. A short time later, officers located and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but they reportedly fled from officers. Authorities later recovered the vehicle and took the juvenile into custody and charged him with Motor Vehicle Theft and numerous traffic related offenses. The child was then released into the custody of his mother.
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
classichits106.com
Serious crash on I-39 caused reportedly by wrong way driver
PAW PAW – A serious crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:15 PM Tuesday night in I-39 between Mendota and Paw Paw. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near mile marker 77 for the initial head on collision. Other vehicles reportedly became involved after the first crash in a chain collision. The Illinois State Police closed northbound I-39 for five hours for accident reconstruction. The total number of injured has not been released.
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
classichits106.com
Plane makes emergency road landing near Chicago, no injuries
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with just a pilot aboard has made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway. No injuries were reported in the landing near Bolingbrook, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police say the Beechcraft Bonanza touched down on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 without striking any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground. But it did cause traffic to back up just before the afternoon rush hour. An aircraft tracking website says the plane was headed at the time from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Downers Grove, Illinois. The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure.
WSPY NEWS
Police say stray bullet that hit home was fired at coyotes
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a stray bullet that hit a home in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville on Sunday was the result of someone firing a gun at coyotes. The shots were fired from outside of city limits. Police say that just before...
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Cocaine Dealer Chased Down In Streator
After a brief foot chase, an alleged cocaine dealer was tracked down in Streator. Members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force helped other officers apprehend 28-year-old Michael McKinnie of Streator on Monday. He was wanted for dealing cocaine along with missing court dates on other charges of drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Bond for McKinnie has been set at a million dollars.
Massive Fire Reported at La Salle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'
Emergency crews are on the scene in La Salle County after a large, 4-alarm fire was reported at a chemical plant in the area, officials have confirmed. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
1470 WMBD
Two men arrested after search warrant execution Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. – The execution of a search warrant led to two men being taken to the Peoria County Jail on Tuesday evening. Peoria Police said its Special Investigations Division and SWAT teams arrived at a residence on South Westmoreland and West Hayes at 5:36 P.M. Once inside, officers...
Gas Leak Closes Major Roads in Suburban Elgin, Authorities Say
Several major roadways through suburban Elgin remain closed on Tuesday evening due to a gas leak in the area, according to authorities. Police say that the leak is centered near the intersection of North McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road. Big Timber Road is currently closed between McLean Boulevard and...
classichits106.com
Tri-DENT makes drug, firearm arrests in Streator
STREATOR – Last week the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team took three individuals into custody in Streator after an investigation into narcotics activity. Authorities say a search warrant for a residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in Streator found more than 15 grams of purported crack cocaine, items associated with the packaging and delivery of drugs, and allegedly a 9mm handgun. Facing charges are two Streator men, 32-year-old Jeremy Seroka, who is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 50-year-old Arthur Cook, who is charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. A Joliet man, 45-year-old Edwin McGee, is facing a firearm charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. All three are being held on $500,000 bonds.
fox32chicago.com
Woman used alias on Facebook to meet up with man before her and another suspect robbed him: prosecutors
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Bond has been set for the second of two West Chicago residents accused of robbing a man at knifepoint. Breanna Gardea, 22, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint. Gardea's codefendant, Teron Russell, faces the same charges. He...
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
