Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
John Cominsky to Detroit Lions: ‘Can you please bring me back?’
When Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes took over for the “Quinntricia” regime, one of their main goals was to change what had become a toxic culture in the Detroit Lions organization. That is exactly what they have been successfully able to do in their first two seasons, and because of that, players, want to be a part of it. One of those players is John Cominsky.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
thecomeback.com
Packers WR has blunt response to Aaron Rodgers question
While Allen Lazard initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going not getting selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived before the season began. So, for all intents and purposes, the Green Bay Packers is the only NFL organization he’s ever played for. But when the next NFL season kicks off, Lazard doesn’t know if that will still be true.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
D'Andre Swift won't need surgery; Dan Campbell doesn't 'want to go to any funerals'
D'Andre Swift played most of this season with ankle and shoulder injuries, but the third-year Detroit Lions running back said he will not require surgery this offseason. "Long year," Swift told the Free Press during locker room cleanout Monday. "Just blessed to be able to go out there and compete with the guys...
Detroit Lions make decision on Jared Goff’s future with the team
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are coming off an extremely surprising 9-8 season in which they were in playoff
Yardbarker
NFL Reporter Reveals Testy Exchange Between Lions, Packers
Sunday night saw the close of the NFL regular season for the 2022-23 season. With the world watching, two NFC North rivals faced each other, with only one having a shot at the playoffs. The game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers was a great one to close...
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Yardbarker
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
WILX-TV
Detroit Tigers to adjust outfield dimensions
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced that adjustments to the outfield dimensions are coming to Comerica Park after receiving feedback from fans, players, and front-office stakeholders. The release stated that for 2023 Opening Day, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet. Additionally, the height of...
saturdaytradition.com
Lions GM comments on team’s upcoming decision for Jeff Okudah’s contract option
Lions general manager Brad Holmes commented on the Detroit’s upcoming decision for Jeff Okudah’s contract option on Tuesday afternoon. Holmes said that the third year cornerback out of Ohio State had some good moments throughout the season, but also struggled in some areas. Okudah had 59 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception on the year.
Green Bay Nation: Packers season comes to a disappointing close, lose to Lions 20-16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers couldn’t complete their improbable playoff push and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during Sunday Night Football. In the season finale of Green Bay Nation, Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers struggled to play complementary football and missed […]
FOX Sports
NFL mock draft: Alabama players go 1-2 as non-playoff order is set
What, you thought we were going to wait for the offseason? Who has that kind of time when the NFL season has ended for 18 of the league's 32 clubs, all of whom will soon be searching for the next crop of contributors? Not these two reporters, that's for sure.
Sports Business Journal
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host AFC title if needed
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the AFC Championship game if the Bills and Chiefs are both playing in it. The Chiefs and Bills are the AFC's top two seeds, but played an unequal amount of games due to the Bills Jan. 2 game against the Bengals being cancelled following Bills S Damar Hamlin's collapse. The NFL determined that if both advanced to the conference title game, the game would be "held at a neutral site to avoid any competitive advantage of playing at home." Atlanta is "close to equal distance" between K.C. and Buffalo. Mercedes-Benz Stadium also was a part of the NFL’s "standard contingency planning" and was "designated as a possible backup host site for postseason games before the start of the season." Season ticket holders already committed to purchase tickets in their respective cities will "have a right of first refusal" (ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION, 1/12).
Sports Business Journal
Eli Manning, NFL CRO Renie Anderson, Verizon Business CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan talk 5G for stadium operations, ManningCast
Verizon hosted an “Evolution of Technology in Sports” panel at MetLife Stadium last week with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, NFL chief revenue officer Renie Anderson, and Verizon Business CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan. The NFL reached a 10-year partnership extension with Verizon in 2021 and now has the company’s 5G connectivity installed in all 30 stadiums.
Sports Business Journal
Bears hire Big Ten boss Kevin Warren as team president
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been hired by the Bears as President & CEO, according to Dan Wiederer of the CHICAGO TRIBUNE. Warren has been with the Big Ten for just more than three years, and will supplant outgoing Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips, who is “retiring at the end of February.” Phillips has been with the Bears organization for “more than 39 years,” with the last 24 in his current role. Warren’s arrival will “come at a landmark time in the organization’s history” with the Bears pursuing a “grand venture to build a new stadium and working to close on a 326-acre piece of land at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights." Warren served as Vikings COO for 15 seasons before leaving for the Big Ten and was “instrumental in creating the vision for US Bank Stadium.” Warren’s “think-big mentality has been evident” while at the Big Ten, as the conference finalized a record-setting media rights deal worth more than $7B in August. The conference also “continued its expansion efforts with wheels in motion” for USC and UCLA to join the league in 2024 (CHICAGO TRIBUNE, 1/12).
Sports Business Journal
Speed Reads....
Naomi Osaka today revealed she is pregnant and "plans to return to competition in 2024." Osaka has not played a competitive match since September and withdrew from next week's Australian Open (AP, 1/11). Bills S Damar Hamlin has been "discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center," and is "now back at...
Sports Business Journal
Looking at Amazon's NFL viewership in Year 1
NFL regular-season viewership declined just 3% from last season, even with the move of "TNF" from linear TV on Fox and NFL Network to streaming via Amazon Prime Video, SBJ's Austin Karp reports. The league averaged 16.7 million viewers, which is down from 17.1 million last year, when “TNF” had its best season on record.
Comments / 0