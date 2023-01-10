Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been hired by the Bears as President & CEO, according to Dan Wiederer of the CHICAGO TRIBUNE. Warren has been with the Big Ten for just more than three years, and will supplant outgoing Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips, who is “retiring at the end of February.” Phillips has been with the Bears organization for “more than 39 years,” with the last 24 in his current role. Warren’s arrival will “come at a landmark time in the organization’s history” with the Bears pursuing a “grand venture to build a new stadium and working to close on a 326-acre piece of land at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights." Warren served as Vikings COO for 15 seasons before leaving for the Big Ten and was “instrumental in creating the vision for US Bank Stadium.” Warren’s “think-big mentality has been evident” while at the Big Ten, as the conference finalized a record-setting media rights deal worth more than $7B in August. The conference also “continued its expansion efforts with wheels in motion” for USC and UCLA to join the league in 2024 (CHICAGO TRIBUNE, 1/12).

