Detroit, MI

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer

Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Packers WR has blunt response to Aaron Rodgers question

While Allen Lazard initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going not getting selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived before the season began. So, for all intents and purposes, the Green Bay Packers is the only NFL organization he’s ever played for. But when the next NFL season kicks off, Lazard doesn’t know if that will still be true.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Reporter Reveals Testy Exchange Between Lions, Packers

Sunday night saw the close of the NFL regular season for the 2022-23 season. With the world watching, two NFC North rivals faced each other, with only one having a shot at the playoffs. The game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers was a great one to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season

The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Detroit Tigers to adjust outfield dimensions

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced that adjustments to the outfield dimensions are coming to Comerica Park after receiving feedback from fans, players, and front-office stakeholders. The release stated that for 2023 Opening Day, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet. Additionally, the height of...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Lions GM comments on team’s upcoming decision for Jeff Okudah’s contract option

Lions general manager Brad Holmes commented on the Detroit’s upcoming decision for Jeff Okudah’s contract option on Tuesday afternoon. Holmes said that the third year cornerback out of Ohio State had some good moments throughout the season, but also struggled in some areas. Okudah had 59 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception on the year.
DETROIT, MI
Sports Business Journal

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host AFC title if needed

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the AFC Championship game if the Bills and Chiefs are both playing in it. The Chiefs and Bills are the AFC's top two seeds, but played an unequal amount of games due to the Bills Jan. 2 game against the Bengals being cancelled following Bills S Damar Hamlin's collapse. The NFL determined that if both advanced to the conference title game, the game would be "held at a neutral site to avoid any competitive advantage of playing at home." Atlanta is "close to equal distance" between K.C. and Buffalo. Mercedes-Benz Stadium also was a part of the NFL’s "standard contingency planning" and was "designated as a possible backup host site for postseason games before the start of the season." Season ticket holders already committed to purchase tickets in their respective cities will "have a right of first refusal" (ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION, 1/12).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Business Journal

Eli Manning, NFL CRO Renie Anderson, Verizon Business CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan talk 5G for stadium operations, ManningCast

Verizon hosted an “Evolution of Technology in Sports” panel at MetLife Stadium last week with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, NFL chief revenue officer Renie Anderson, and Verizon Business CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan. The NFL reached a 10-year partnership extension with Verizon in 2021 and now has the company’s 5G connectivity installed in all 30 stadiums.
Sports Business Journal

Bears hire Big Ten boss Kevin Warren as team president

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been hired by the Bears as President & CEO, according to Dan Wiederer of the CHICAGO TRIBUNE. Warren has been with the Big Ten for just more than three years, and will supplant outgoing Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips, who is “retiring at the end of February.” Phillips has been with the Bears organization for “more than 39 years,” with the last 24 in his current role. Warren’s arrival will “come at a landmark time in the organization’s history” with the Bears pursuing a “grand venture to build a new stadium and working to close on a 326-acre piece of land at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights." Warren served as Vikings COO for 15 seasons before leaving for the Big Ten and was “instrumental in creating the vision for US Bank Stadium.” Warren’s “think-big mentality has been evident” while at the Big Ten, as the conference finalized a record-setting media rights deal worth more than $7B in August. The conference also “continued its expansion efforts with wheels in motion” for USC and UCLA to join the league in 2024 (CHICAGO TRIBUNE, 1/12).
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Business Journal

Speed Reads....

Naomi Osaka today revealed she is pregnant and "plans to return to competition in 2024." Osaka has not played a competitive match since September and withdrew from next week's Australian Open (AP, 1/11). Bills S Damar Hamlin has been "discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center," and is "now back at...
Sports Business Journal

Looking at Amazon's NFL viewership in Year 1

NFL regular-season viewership declined just 3% from last season, even with the move of "TNF" from linear TV on Fox and NFL Network to streaming via Amazon Prime Video, SBJ's Austin Karp reports. The league averaged 16.7 million viewers, which is down from 17.1 million last year, when “TNF” had its best season on record.

