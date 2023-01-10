The Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Snow Team was called out responding to 4 individuals stranded near Yankee Meadow Reservoir. The side by side the individuals had been using broke down. Seven Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue snowmobile team specialists along with an Iron County Sheriff's Deputy responded. That team used three snowmobiles and a side by side equipped with tracks. The four individuals were brought back from the location, but the personal side by side was not recovered. ICSSAR priority is to rescue people, but not broken down vehicles. The individuals will be responsible for the recovery of the stranded side by side. The rescue operation was concluded at 3:45am Sunday.

