7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
unhwildcats.com
UNH Wins Buffalo Wild Wings Border Battle Matchup at Maine, 71-58
BANGOR, MAINE – Junior Kyree Brown (Oakland, Calif.) tallied 22 points and set two new career-high marks in rebounds and three pointers to lead the University of New Hampshire men's basketball team to a Buffalo Wild Wings Border Battle win over Maine, 71-58, Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center.
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
890kdxu.com
We’re Still No. 1 here in St. George When We’re Talking Heat (Bonus list: The hottest and coldest temps in each state)
Spend an hour or two outside in July or August in our beloved city of St. George and you'll feel the full wrath of the Mojave Desert. It's nearly insufferably hot, dry and sometimes even painful. But now we're enjoying the fruits of our blistering Julys and Augusts, with temperatures...
890kdxu.com
Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival
This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to our work week, we have another wet day ahead, as the second trough of the week moves through the state. Our southwest flow remains in place today and will keep breezy winds in place with temperatures peaking today along the Wasatch Front getting close to 50, with mid-50s for St. George.
kuer.org
The isolation of rural life adds another challenge to dealing with domestic violence
Police are still investigating the murder-suicide that happened in the small southern Utah town of Enoch. They believe a man killed his wife, five children and mother-in-law before taking his own life. The five children attended Iron County School District schools, where officials are providing counselors and licensed social workers...
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
suunews.net
Next wave of rain, wind and snow to move through Cedar City
The National Weather Service has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Iron County on Jan. 10 and 11. The storm system is forecasted to move into the Cedar City area at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and leave at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11. Before the snow arrives, Iron County will see scattered showers throughout the day.
890kdxu.com
Smash or Pass: St. George Pioneer Edition
We owe a lot to our founding fathers and mothers. But would you smash or pass?. See how St. George Utah has changed over the years using historic photos in modern day locations.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
ksub590.com
Four Rescued Near Yankee Meadow Reservoir
The Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Snow Team was called out responding to 4 individuals stranded near Yankee Meadow Reservoir. The side by side the individuals had been using broke down. Seven Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue snowmobile team specialists along with an Iron County Sheriff's Deputy responded. That team used three snowmobiles and a side by side equipped with tracks. The four individuals were brought back from the location, but the personal side by side was not recovered. ICSSAR priority is to rescue people, but not broken down vehicles. The individuals will be responsible for the recovery of the stranded side by side. The rescue operation was concluded at 3:45am Sunday.
Funeral services to be held for slain Enoch City family
With permission from the family representative, Enoch City officials confirmed that the funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl will be held this Friday, Jan. 13.
