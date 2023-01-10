ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

unhwildcats.com

UNH Wins Buffalo Wild Wings Border Battle Matchup at Maine, 71-58

BANGOR, MAINE – Junior Kyree Brown (Oakland, Calif.) tallied 22 points and set two new career-high marks in rebounds and three pointers to lead the University of New Hampshire men's basketball team to a Buffalo Wild Wings Border Battle win over Maine, 71-58, Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center.
DURHAM, NH
kjzz.com

Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ENOCH, UT
890kdxu.com

Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival

This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to our work week, we have another wet day ahead, as the second trough of the week moves through the state. Our southwest flow remains in place today and will keep breezy winds in place with temperatures peaking today along the Wasatch Front getting close to 50, with mid-50s for St. George.
UTAH STATE
suunews.net

Next wave of rain, wind and snow to move through Cedar City

The National Weather Service has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Iron County on Jan. 10 and 11. The storm system is forecasted to move into the Cedar City area at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and leave at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11. Before the snow arrives, Iron County will see scattered showers throughout the day.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksub590.com

Four Rescued Near Yankee Meadow Reservoir

The Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Snow Team was called out responding to 4 individuals stranded near Yankee Meadow Reservoir. The side by side the individuals had been using broke down. Seven Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue snowmobile team specialists along with an Iron County Sheriff's Deputy responded. That team used three snowmobiles and a side by side equipped with tracks. The four individuals were brought back from the location, but the personal side by side was not recovered. ICSSAR priority is to rescue people, but not broken down vehicles. The individuals will be responsible for the recovery of the stranded side by side. The rescue operation was concluded at 3:45am Sunday.
IRON COUNTY, UT

