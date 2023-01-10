Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS
Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
How to apply for LIHEAP heating, electric assistance in Kentucky
Families and individuals facing past due notices and termination notices can now apply for heating, electric, and gas assistance though the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program until the middle of March.
wymt.com
Kentucky Power reminds customers about bill management following arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power wants its customers to know when temperatures plummet, energy use goes way up. Corporate Communications Manager Sarah Nusbaum said our bills typically reflect that. ”The other factor affecting bills this winter is that the cost of fuel used to make the electricity that customers...
wklw.com
LIHEAP Program Now In Effect
Kentuckians needing help paying heating bills now have some help. Beginning today residents can apply for assistance through the community action agencies around the state. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program also known as LIHEAP can help with those payments. The program assisted over 4,000 households keep the heat...
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
wymt.com
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
Kentucky House passes bill to reduce state income tax
House Bill 1 would cut the personal income tax rate in Kentucky to 4%, beginning in 2024. It also codifies the rate reduction that went into effect this year.
Appalachian communities in Kentucky may receive federal grant for rural broadband access
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities. The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. It's designed to provide support to 50 underserved communities...
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising, and it’s more than just inflation. For today’s Good Question, Paula asks, Why is the price of eggs so high?. Steve McClain with the Kentucky...
spectrumnews1.com
Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills
FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
wpsdlocal6.com
People could pay hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for medical records if one Kentucky house bill is approved
PADUCAH — You could end up paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars for your medical records if a Kentucky lawmaker gets her way. That's according to a local lawyer who works with personal injury cases. Attorney Mark Bryant says House Bill 51 could be a big burden to...
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
No amount of money can make up for the damage done by the flood of prescription opioids into Kentucky, says a local official, as counties and cities begin receiving funds from a national settlement with pharmaceutical companies.(Photo by Getty Images) This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication...
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
500 people defrauded by Kentucky attorney to get reinstated social security benefits
KENTUCKY (WOWK) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) will reinstate benefits to 500 victims of the largest social security scam in the United States, said Ned Pillersdorf, a lawyer in the case. In 2017, disbarred attorney Eric Conn pleaded guilty to “bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his clients and then paying judges to […]
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
Wave 3
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off the new year. The discount grocery chain said from now through Jan. 22, people can enter to win by signing up for Save A Lot’s email club through their website.
