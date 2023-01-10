ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

abc57.com

64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte missing from Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. --The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a missing person report at the 6000 Blk of Tall Oaks Dr in Oshtemo Twp. On January 11, 2023. Assisted by the Kalamazoo County Emergency Management and Great Lakes Drone Company, the Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home

A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
KALAMAZOO, MI

