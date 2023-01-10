Read full article on original website
abc57.com
64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte missing from Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. --The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a missing person report at the 6000 Blk of Tall Oaks Dr in Oshtemo Twp. On January 11, 2023. Assisted by the Kalamazoo County Emergency Management and Great Lakes Drone Company, the Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community.
Family of man slain by son says dispatcher ignored danger during 911 call
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of a man bludgeoned by his son has sued Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority because police were not immediately dispatched when the son called 911. Police responded a over an hour later when the son, Kenneth Boone, called 911 back and said: “Hi...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home
A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
Family, friends of Kane Coronado still looking for answers 2 months after shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — It's been over two months since the Nov. 1 shooting of Kane Coronado in Wyoming. For Tonya Ferguson, she's frustrated there are still no answers on who killed her grandson. Thanksgiving and Christmas, she says, were difficult. "Everybody is still, you know, hurting and still wondering,...
Multiple guns fired leading up to fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Prior to being fatally shot, Aaron Lee Starling was holding an assault rifle, according to security camera footage. Vernon Powell, who is charged in the shooting of Starling, is scheduled next week for his next court appearance in the case. Starling was shot around 1:54 a.m.,...
Investigation underway after Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a student at Mona Shores Middle School allegedly posted a photo of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat with the caption, "Big day tomorrow." Mona Shores Public Schools Superintendent Bill O'Brien released a statement about the incident on Wednesday,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
Kalamazoo Co. deputies look for missing woman
Deputies are looking for a missing woman in the Oshetmo Township area.
Man, 82, charged after lawyer held at knifepoint
An 82-year-old Holland man has been formally charged after threatening two people and holding one of them at knifepoint earlier this week.
Fox17
Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
WWMTCw
Wyoming Public Safety asks for help in finding vehicle seen near fatal shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place on Nov. 1, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive Southwest. November: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed...
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
Wyoming police seek car in shooting investigation
Police are asking the public for information about a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Wyoming in November.
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday
Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point. Her last...
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
Wyoming police release description of car seen near bicyclist’s fatal shooting
WYOMING, MI -- Police have released a description of a car seen in the area of Indian Mounds Drive SW when an 18-year-old bicyclist was shot and killed. Wyoming police said they want the public’s help to locate a vehicle seen in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive about the time that Kane Coronado was shot.
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for hours Monday, deputies say.
