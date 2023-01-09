Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area.
x1071.com
Janesville Police: Woman intentionally smears blood on officer during arrest
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville arrested a woman who they said intentionally smeared blood on an officer while she was being arrested Tuesday night. Officers got a call about an argument inside a home on Park Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday and responded to the scene. When they arrived, San Juanita Perez, 24, of Janesville, shut the door on them, police said in a news release. Perez was out on bond and was not allowed to be at the home or have contact with the man who lived there.
x1071.com
Man arrested for firing shot into home, Monroe police say
MONROE, Wis. — A 50-year-old man was arrested after police in Monroe said he fired a gun into a home in the city Tuesday night. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said the man shot into the home in the 1500 block of 16th Street around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrested the man at the scene on more than half a dozen tentative charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
x1071.com
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
x1071.com
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
x1071.com
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for...
x1071.com
Teen accused of crashing stolen vehicle on Beltline pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teen accused of crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline last spring pleaded guilty Wednesday. Avion Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to driving or operating a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. Online court records show the court withheld adjudication...
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
x1071.com
Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge
On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
x1071.com
Beloit man sentenced to 6 years in prison for crack cocaine distribution
BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison and three years of supervised release for distributing crack cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Marcus Payton previously pleaded guilty to the charge in October, the office said...
x1071.com
‘We can do better’: Dane County sheriff shares photo of discolored water at jail amid push for renovation
MADISON, Wis. — As he continues to push for movement on the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Thursday took to social media to voice his frustration with project delays and show the conditions employees and residents in the current jail are experiencing. The sheriff tweeted...
x1071.com
Missing Person in Richland Center
Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County
K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
x1071.com
Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. Further details were not immediately available. For the...
x1071.com
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one is hurt following a fire at a residential home in the city of Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out.
x1071.com
6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after they said someone took six dogs from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults...
x1071.com
All lanes of Highway 69 closed north of New Glarus due to crash
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 69 north of New Glarus are closed as local emergency crews respond to a crash in the area. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 69 and Highland Drive, roughly one mile north of the city.
x1071.com
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tires in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tires on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to...
x1071.com
Single Vehicle Crash Involves Argyle Man
At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Green County Deputies responded in the Town of Adams, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by 43 year old Jacob Castello of Argyle who was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and collided with a parked trailer. Castello reported no injuries, was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy. Castello’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene. The trailer sustained minor damage and remained on scene.
