Santa Barbara Independent
Steven Anthony Ybarra
Steven Ybarra passed on 12/6/2022 at the age of 51. Steven Anthony Ybarra was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Armando and Virginia Ybarra on February 19, 1971. Most of Steven’s life was spent on the Eastside of Santa Barbara, being a student at Franklin Elementary, La Colina Jr High and Santa Barbara High School where he excelled in studies and football, playing defense for the SB Dons.
Santa Barbara Independent
Snuggled Under a Camphor Tree
Snuggled beneath the canopy of a magnificent camphor tree sits a trim one-and-a-half story home that belies its age. The home was built in 1905 at the beginning of the Craftsman era, and one suspects that the tree was planted at the same time. Craftsman homes are characterized by a low-pitched gable roof with wide eaves and decorative braces beneath. These homes were the most popular style here in the decades before the 1925 earthquake. After the quake, Spanish Colonial Revival became the dominant style. Surprisingly, this home retains its original natural-color redwood exterior. Redwood was used inside the home as well. An informal boulder-lined path winding through the front yard adds to the charm.
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast Call for Awardee Nominations
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast presented by Southern California Edison is back for another year, and we need your help to recognize the businesses, people and organizations that make our community thrive. We are inviting community members to nominate deserving candidates in the following categories:
Santa Barbara Independent
David Wallace Bohn
Dr. David Wallace Bohn was born October 9, 1930, to Ben and Bertha Bohn in Milbank, South Dakota. He was one of nine brothers and sisters and a devoted family man. With the assistance of his siblings, he was able to graduate from South Dakota State, Pittsburg University, and ultimately Northwestern University Dental School where he specialized in Orthodontics. During the Korean War David served as a Captain for the US Army.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gabby and Shadow
“Smart, silly, and intuitive are three words that describe me. I’m a 3-year-old Plott Hound mix.”. Gabby is full of energy but also full of love. She doesn’t bark but is a great watch dog. She bonds closely with her people and tries to protect them, so a quiet home with no children would be best suited for her.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Good Things Growing’ Series | Iris Duplantier Rideau
Good Things Growing, a new community speaker series, kicks off at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara on January 17. Designed to honor the good work going on all around us in the greater Santa Barbara area, and open to the public, the first event features Iris Duplantier Rideau, owner of Rideau Vineyard in Santa Ynez Valley, the first Black-woman-owned and -operated winery to launch in the United States.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Rain Before the Deluge
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on January 12, 2023. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. As I write this on a foreboding Monday morning, the sky is soggy. Ditto the ground and the amped-up...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Digs Out, Cleans Up as Next Storm Heads In
As Mission Creek rose behind her house during the storm on Monday, Flavia DeLucia kept an eye on it, until a neighbor called her around 10:30 a.m. to say they were evacuating and that she should, too. “My neighbor saved me,” DeLucia said. The creek had jumped the bridge on the block above hers and water was building up on De la Vina Street at the front of the house where DeLucia lives with her husband near Haley Street. “I was completely shocked. I was paying attention to the wrong side,” she said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s First Nonprofit Co-Working Space for Therapists has Arrived!
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. MOSAIC Therapy Collective is thrilled to announce its new state-of-the-art clinic opening on February 1st, 2023, located at 533 E. Micheltorena, Suite #103 in Santa Barbara. MOSAIC Therapy Collective is a multi-disciplinary collective serving all ages, comprised of Speech-Language...
Santa Barbara Independent
Kayaking and Conservation at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
Hiker, kayaker, lifeguard, island guide, photographer, writer, and all-around outdoorsman extraordinaire Chuck Graham is the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on January 19. His presentation, Paddling into a Natural Balance, is from the title of his book, Paddling into a Natural Balance, Stories of Kayaking and Conservation on the Channel Islands National Park, coming out this fall.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Shelters for the Homeless This Weekend
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Are you concerned about our neighbors living on the streets and encampments during the storms? 24-hour shelter is available Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at PATH and a new downtown Santa Barbara Freedom Warming Center site. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Losing the Fight for the Right to Frequency
Changes in Earth’s atmosphere have been interfering with the airwaves, making a recent victim out of a public radio broadcast in Santa Barbara. After 39 years of programming in the city of Santa Barbara, the local KCBX public radio station broadcast on 89.5 FM, KCBX, has been taken off the air. The culprit? An atmospheric phenomenon known as “ducting.”
Santa Barbara Independent
First-Ever Electric Bike Safety Awareness Day Set for January 19
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The first-ever electric bike (e-bike) safety awareness day will take place on Thursday, Jan 19. More than a dozen community organizations will participate in an e-bike safety awareness campaign to educate the public on basic e-bike safety tips and celebrate the benefits of riding an e-bike. The public is invited to Downtown Santa Barbara Fitness Fest & E-Bike Awareness Block Party at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 to experience fun-filled fitness activities as well as e-bike safe riding techniques, demonstrations and a not-to-miss Rad Power Bike giveaway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poetic Inspiration Is Part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration
The theme of “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’‘‘ from a speech Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made in Montgomery, Alabama in 1957, will resonate throughout the annual MLK Day celebrations taking place between January 12 through the holiday on January 16.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Opens Sandbag Station Ahead of Weekend Rain
With Santa Barbara still in “recovery” mode after monster rains drenched the county earlier this week, the City of Santa Barbara is opening its Self-Serve Sandbag Station ahead of more rain expected this weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting rainy weather this Friday-Tuesday, January 13-17, though less...
Santa Barbara Independent
Inspired Musical Border Crossings with ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!
Many important cultural traditions in Santa Barbara have emerged from long winters’ naps in the past year, sent into hiding by the pandemic and struggles for recovery. This weekend, the list of returning treasures will include the much cherished series known as ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, celebrating mostly Mexican regional music and other sounds from south of the border.
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Santa Barbara County Elementary Schools Named Distinguished Schools
Five elementary schools in Santa Barbara County have been named as 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara County Education Office announced this week. According to a press release from the California Department of Education, the Distinguished Schools program “recognizes schools for their excellent...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Unified School Board Fills Laura Capps’s Vacant Seat
The vacant seat on the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees has been filled. William Banning, a former superintendent for the Goleta Union School District before retiring in 2017, was sworn in Thursday night following the completion of all 12 candidate interviews over the last week. “I’ve dedicated my life...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Airport Reopens, MTD Resumes Carpinteria and UCSB Lines
The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) will gradually resume operations this week based on improving weather and flooding conditions following the recent storm. MTD bus service will continue to run a Sunday schedule on Wednesday, January 11, with Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28...
