JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville arrested a woman who they said intentionally smeared blood on an officer while she was being arrested Tuesday night. Officers got a call about an argument inside a home on Park Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday and responded to the scene. When they arrived, San Juanita Perez, 24, of Janesville, shut the door on them, police said in a news release. Perez was out on bond and was not allowed to be at the home or have contact with the man who lived there.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO