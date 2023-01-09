Read full article on original website
No major environmental concerns found in initial survey of creek near Whitewater fire site
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Crews monitoring runoff from a fire at a Whitewater waste disposal site earlier this week have not found any serious environmental impacts in a nearby creek, according to one official with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Trevor Nobile, Field Operations Director for the Remediation and...
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one is hurt following a fire at a residential home in the city of Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out.
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tires in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tires on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to...
Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. Further details were not immediately available. For the...
‘We can do better’: Dane County sheriff shares photo of discolored water at jail amid push for renovation
MADISON, Wis. — As he continues to push for movement on the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Thursday took to social media to voice his frustration with project delays and show the conditions employees and residents in the current jail are experiencing. The sheriff tweeted...
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area.
Nationwide grounding lifted, delays remain at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis.– The Federal Aviation Administration halted all domestic flight departures across the United States Wednesday after the system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices went offline. Those impacts are being seen at Dane County Regional Airport as well. Airport officials said the grounding affects all commercial flights. Just...
John Deere allows farmers to make repairs to equipment
DEERFIELD, Wis. — After years of not allowing farmers to make repairs to the equipment they purchased, John Deere has given them the green light to make their own choices, but some have doubts. On Sunday, the manufacturing company came to an agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation...
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
Single Vehicle Crash Involves Argyle Man
At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Green County Deputies responded in the Town of Adams, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by 43 year old Jacob Castello of Argyle who was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and collided with a parked trailer. Castello reported no injuries, was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy. Castello’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene. The trailer sustained minor damage and remained on scene.
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for...
In the 608 follow-up: ReMitts has record-breaking year supporting local food pantries
MADISON, Wis. – “Remitts” raised a record-setting amount for local food pantries in 20-22. That’s the group of volunteers we featured who make mittens out of old wool sweaters and donate the proceeds. That record-breaking number comes out $110,840 for last year alone. Since their founding...
Meet Madison Cricket Farm’s two million critters
DEFOREST, Wis. — Kevin Bachhuber is not your average Midwest farmer. He’s a cricket farmer who has about two million crickets, hatching about 500,000 a week. It’s not exactly what he had hoped for as a child in Green Bay. He started eating crickets on a trip...
Janesville Police: Woman intentionally smears blood on officer during arrest
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville arrested a woman who they said intentionally smeared blood on an officer while she was being arrested Tuesday night. Officers got a call about an argument inside a home on Park Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday and responded to the scene. When they arrived, San Juanita Perez, 24, of Janesville, shut the door on them, police said in a news release. Perez was out on bond and was not allowed to be at the home or have contact with the man who lived there.
Man arrested for firing shot into home, Monroe police say
MONROE, Wis. — A 50-year-old man was arrested after police in Monroe said he fired a gun into a home in the city Tuesday night. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said the man shot into the home in the 1500 block of 16th Street around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrested the man at the scene on more than half a dozen tentative charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.
Teen accused of crashing stolen vehicle on Beltline pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teen accused of crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline last spring pleaded guilty Wednesday. Avion Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to driving or operating a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. Online court records show the court withheld adjudication...
Beloit combines polling places for February primary
BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit combined its polling places Wednesday for the February primary election. Officials said the City Council made the move due to expected low voter turnout. The city will now use two polling places for the Feb. 21 election. Voters living on the west...
School District of Beloit to offer AP African American Studies class starting in fall
BELOIT, Wis. — Starting this fall, students in the School District of Beloit will be able to enroll in what the district bills as the first AP African American Studies class in Rock County. The class, which will be open to all students, will cover a variety of topics...
Madison doctor opens medical abortion clinic in Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL. – Two caregivers on opposite sides of the Wisconsin-Illinois border have come out of retirement and come together to provide abortion access to those in need of treatment where it’s still legal. Madison doctor Dennis Christensen put the plans in motion in June to open Rockford...
Beloit man sentenced to 6 years in prison for crack cocaine distribution
BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison and three years of supervised release for distributing crack cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Marcus Payton previously pleaded guilty to the charge in October, the office said...
