ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
ROCK HILL, SC
USC Gamecock

Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down

Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
COLUMBIA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors

Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
YORK, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Governor McMaster and supporters celebrate new term with Inaugural Ball

After a day of ceremonies, Wednesday night was time to party for South Carolina’s elected leaders and their supporters. Several hundred people gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the South Carolina Inaugural Ball, celebrating the official beginning of new terms in office for Governor Henry McMaster and the state’s other constitutional officers.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Winnsboro

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina resident won $50,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing after purchasing a ticket in Winnsboro. The ticket, which was sold at the Pops #550 on US Hwy 321 in Winnsboro won big in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing.
WINNSBORO, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
SPARTANBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
ROCK HILL, SC
golaurens.com

The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton

Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
CLINTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy