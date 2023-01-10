Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
USC Gamecock
Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down
Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
greenvillejournal.com
Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors
Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
coladaily.com
Governor McMaster and supporters celebrate new term with Inaugural Ball
After a day of ceremonies, Wednesday night was time to party for South Carolina’s elected leaders and their supporters. Several hundred people gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the South Carolina Inaugural Ball, celebrating the official beginning of new terms in office for Governor Henry McMaster and the state’s other constitutional officers.
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
wach.com
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Winnsboro
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina resident won $50,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing after purchasing a ticket in Winnsboro. The ticket, which was sold at the Pops #550 on US Hwy 321 in Winnsboro won big in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
FOX Carolina
Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
cn2.com
Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
golaurens.com
The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton
Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
