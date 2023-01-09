MLK Day of Service Mulching

In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Day of Service, the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department is hosting two mulching opportunities at Marsh Creek Park.

Volunteers are needed to assist with mulching the landscape beds to help beautify the park. Mulching is important in well-landscaped areas as it controls weed growth, provides moisture for plants, and adds an overall positive aesthetic look to the park!

Dates: Friday, January 13 and Wednesday, January 18

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Ages: 15+ (Those under 16 must have a parent/guardian present)