First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
wfit.org
Storms could bring wind, hail, and tornado risk to Panhandle Tuesday
A dynamic system is expected to bring the risk of damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes to the Panhandle Tuesday. Surface analysis Monday afternoon depicts a deepening low pushing into the Great Plains, prompting the issuance of both winter storm and ice storm alerts in the Midwest. In the warm and unstable sector of this low, severe weather is possible Monday in the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi River Valley, especially from Dallas-Fort Worth to Memphis. That severe weather threat is forecast to shift eastward by Tuesday, impacting locations from Birmingham, Alabama, to New Orleans. Severe storms will be possible as far east as the Panhandle Tuesday as dew points and instability rise across the Panhandle. The increasing severe weather parameters ahead of the line of thunderstorms will provide extra energy to storms that arrive in the Panhandle Wednesday.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
AOL Corp
Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday
A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
KTBS
Temporary water outage planned in Natchitoches neighborhoods
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A temporary water outage is planned Wednesday morning in several areas of Natchitoches to install new water lines. Water will be off from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Affected areas include:. Welch Street from Sabine Street to Gold Street and all areas going west to Dixie Street...
Multiple deaths reported in Alabama tornado; extensive damage in severe thunderstorms rolling across South
A tornado ripped through Selma, Alabama and left at least four people dead. Damage was reported across multiple states in the Southeast amid storms
