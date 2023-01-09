Apply To Be a Community Leader for BRT Station Area Planning

The City of Raleigh is recruiting individuals to serve in two Community Leader groups.

Southern BRT Station Area Plan, which covers the South Wilmington Street corridor from downtown Raleigh to Walmart Supercenter in Garner.

Community Leaders will help to ensure that the final Station Area Plans and the planning process reflect the needs and goals of each community. The two Community Leader groups will be comprised of 12-15 volunteers and two paid Community Connectors. The people selected to volunteer their time will represent the people that live or work along the corridor. Projects like this couldn’t be done without dedicated volunteers. Due to limited funding, there are only four paid Community Connectors positions - two for each corridor.

The Community Leaders will:

Provide feedback on engagement, education strategies, and materials for public meetings.

Help spread the word about the study and reinforce the message that we want to hear from the community.

Confirm that the results of the study reflect the everyday experience of living, working, worshiping, shopping, and playing in the community.

Individuals selected to serve as Community Leaders will need to contribute at least two hours a month, over the next 11 months. Community Connectors are expected to work at least 20 hours per a month. The commitment begins February 2023 and runs through December 2023 and will include:

Attending 8 to 10 Community Leader group meetings at various times, including evening and weekends.

Attending and participating in public meetings and events at various times, including evenings and weekends.

Providing engagement support and material review.

Visit the project pages for details about how to apply for the Southern and Western BRT Station Area Plan Community Leader Group.