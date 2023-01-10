Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School. Several 911 callers reported gunshots at Creekstone Apartments on Tuesday. Police responded to those calls and arrested two suspects at a nearby Burger King. Four other suspects got away and two of them crashed a car into a home just minutes later. They were tracked down and arrested. The other two suspects were eventually captured by law enforcement after officers used a drone to find them near an apartment complex. Greeley police said multiple handguns and rifles were found.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO