St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
Women’s Fund Awards $90,000 to Organizations in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several organizations working to improve the lives of women and girls in central Minnesota have been awarded grants totaling $90,000. The Central Minnesota Community Foundation Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund have announced the 14 recipients of their 2022 grants. The groups will use the funds to support their regular operations or a specific program or initiative.
2nd Round of Main Street Grants Available for Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of grant money is available for current or future businesses in downtown St. Cloud. Last year the state allocated money to the Initiative Foundation for the Main Street Economic Revitalization Grant program. St. Cloud's share of the money was $1.5 million. St. Cloud...
Meet Leap, This Week’s Adoptable Pet w/ Reduced Adoption Fee
Meet Leap! This beautiful gal came in after being found outside so we don't know anything about her past! She has been very sweet and outgoing with staff and volunteers during her stay so far. It doesn't appear as though. Leap has had much formal training in the past; she...
Haws Elected to Third Term as School Board Chair
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A familiar face will lead the St. Cloud Area School Board. Shannon Haws has been re-elected as chairperson of the board. This is her third year serving as the board chairperson of a school district she says has quite a lot to offer. Haws will...
Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed
If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow
The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
St. Cloud Streets Actually Became More Scary Thanks to This! Do You Agree?
From the moment I moved here to St. Cloud there has been one thing that frightens me and that is the drivers. Minnesota drivers, in my opinion, have always been passive aggressive. But here in St. Cloud they take it to a whole new level. It's like they said to the rest of Minnesota, here take my beer, and let us show you how dangerous we can get.
St. Cloud DoorDash Driver Shares 5 Tips to Make Delivery Easier
One of the silver linings to navigating COVID was how familiar we all became with delivery services. At one point the only way to get food from some of our favorite places was to order it out, and services like DoorDash and Food Dudes make it so much easier. Even...
Meditating in Ice Water? Only In Minnesota
I am the first to admit, I don't care much for the cold Minnesota winters. If fact, my main Minnesota activity is just staying warm. There are though, a group of Minnesotans that really embrace the cold and even go a step further and meditate in the icy water. As a result, they claim they sleep better, improve their circulation, reduce anxiety and improve their heart health.
St. Cloud’s Iron Street Distillery Sets Opens Date
ST CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new distillery in east St. Cloud has set the date for the first day it will be open to the public. Iron Street Distillery owners say they will open their doors to the public this Saturday, January 14th. Co-owner Kevin Johnson says they will...
Talented Saint Cloud Girl Publishes Her First Novella, “Into The Forest”
GRACE MANDERFELD IS NOW A PUBLISHED AUTHOR - AT 12 YEARS OLD. I had the pleasure of meeting a wonderful young lady this morning by the name of Grace Manderfeld, who has written and published a book entitled, "Into The Forest," and she's only 12 years old!. You can listen...
Winter Getaway Idea: 7 Things to Do on a Vacation to St. Cloud, Florida
Did you know there is a city in Florida with the same name as us? St. Cloud, Florida is located in the central part of the state and is known to be a less chaotic/busy area of the state with lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. Their slogan is "Celebrating Small Town Life". Sound familiar?
The Weekender: Michael Shynes, Learn to Curl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun family events you can enjoy. Catch the Wonderland experience at GREAT Theatre, sing along with Michael Shynes at the Paramount, watch the St. Cloud Norseman play at the MAC, share a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy Night, and learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club. Read more in The Weekender!
Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?
I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
