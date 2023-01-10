Read full article on original website
Related
15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall
In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
2 young girls died from suffocation inside a weighted blanket from Target, prompting the store to recall 200,000 products
Target has recalled 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets after a 4-year-old and 6-year-old died while trapped inside the blanket's cover.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Fisher-Price Recalls 4.7 Million Baby Products After Multiple Deaths
Fisher-Price announces of the recall of nearly 5 million of its Rock 'n Play Sleepers which have been linked to about 100 deaths.
Popculture
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
foodsafetynews.com
Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections
TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame
Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
Frightening Recall: Issued for Very Popular Children’s Item
Pass the information along to anyone who has children. It's never a comforting feeling when an alert gets issued for a recall on a popular product. It gets even scarier when the product is commonly used by children and families. Sometimes recalls can be issued for something small, but many...
Fisher-Price Reannounces Recall of 4.7 Million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers
At Least Eight Deaths Occurred After Initial Recall
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month.
Trader Joe's Slammed With Lawsuit Over Potentially Harmful Metals in Product
The grocery store chain is facing legal action in light of a report last month that showed there were dangerous metals in two of its beloved products.
Digital Trends
LG 86-inch TVs recalled because they can tip and fall, possibly causing injury or death
LG has been forced to recall four models of 86-inch TVs because the included support legs (aka “stands”) have become unstable in a number of incidents, leading to tip-overs. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in any of the 12 reported cases, however, these TVs weigh around 100 pounds — enough to create “entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others,” according to a recall alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
AOL Corp
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 34 more stores in 4 key states
On the brink of financial ruin and in need of massive additional cost cuts, execs at Bed Bath & Beyond appear to be OK with ceding even more market share to rivals such as Target and Walmart. Bed Bath & Beyond said this week that it's on track to close...
Popculture
Fisher-Price Sleeper Recalled After Being Linked to 100 Infant Deaths
The Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper has been recalled, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a reminder to customers everywhere. This product was first recalled in 2019 after being linked to 30 reported infant deaths. With millions of these sleepers sold, the agency is hoping to track down more of them in 2023.
AboutLawsuits.com
CPSC Reannounces Kids2 Rocking Sleepers Recall Following More Infant Deaths
Following a series of infant sleeper recalls issued in 2019, federal safety officials are re-announcing warnings for parents about deadly design problems with Kids2 rocking sleepers, following additional reports of infants suffocating to death. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued another statement about the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper recall...
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Tens of thousands of candles are being recalled because they burn too hot, causing their glass jars to break.
WITN
8 Dogs, 7 Cats Die In House Fire
North Carolina has broken an annual employment record for the second year in a row. Governor Roy Cooper announced a total of 28,690 new jobs that came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record of 2021 by over 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects.
efoodalert.com
Recalls and Alerts: January 7-9, 2023
Here is today’s list of food safety recalls, product withdrawals, allergy alerts and miscellaneous compliance issues. The live links will take you directly to the official recall notices and company news releases that contain detailed information for each recall and alert. If you would like to receive automatic email...
Comments / 0