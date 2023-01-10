Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Extortion methods across social media affecting PG County middle school students
A story out of Prince George's County has police saying it's a warning to parents everywhere. Police said they're looking for the online crooks who made threats and tried to extort money from several middle school students online. The kids told officials that they got messages on TikTok and Instagram...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder at The Avenue in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies in place at both Towson Town Center and The Avenue at White Marsh.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Wbaltv.com
Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School
BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
'Don't want to be here': Edmondson Westside students return for first full day since classmates shot
BALTIMORE -- Some students told WJZ they didn't want to be at Edmondson Westside High School on Monday after five students were shot in the middle of the day at a nearby shopping center.Students returned to school for the first full day of classes since the shooting. One student, Deonta Dorsey, a 16-year-old, was killed in the shooting. Four others were injured in the shooting, according to police.Officers said two people started shooting at the group of students before running off behind the Edmondson Village Shopping Center last week.Police released surveillance photos, but currently, no arrests were made."I was OK,...
CBS News
Police investigating social media threat at New Town High School
BALTIMORE -- Police presence is increased and after-school activities are canceled Tuesday after a social media threat was made against New Town High School in Owings Mills, Baltimore County school officials said. Several parents and students reported the threat, according to a letter sent Monday night by Principal James Martin....
WBAL Radio
Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne High School
A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered aid to a 15-year-old...
Harford Co. man charged after shooting himself in leg, filed false police report
When Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, but his account of what had happened didn’t add up.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City House Delegation chairman wants to hold adults accountable for juveniles with guns
The Baltimore City House Delegation chairman has some ideas on addressing juvenile crime. Baltimore City Delegate Stephanie Smith wants to see legislation to penalize adults for either selling or giving weapons to juveniles that they use to commit crimes or take to schools. This would also include failing to secure...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
Student Sucker Punches School Staffer During Cafeteria Skirmish In Frederick, Sheriff Says
A staff member at a Frederick County high school was struck by a student during a cafeteria fight that broke out as tempers simmered from a previous altercation, police say.Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School in the afternoon of Tu…
Wbaltv.com
Student seriously injured in assault at Lansdowne High School, another in custody
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered...
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
foxbaltimore.com
Former MONSE employee's trial for 2020 fatal crash gets postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — he trial for a former city employee – who was released from custody after an email was sent by a senior staffer on behalf of an agency director detailing the arrest and alleged crime – has been delayed until May. According to the police...
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
mocoshow.com
Two Stabbed at McDonald’s; Police Searching for Suspect
Police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s located at 8407 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. FOX 5 reports that two men were stabbed and both appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No employees of the McDonald’s are believed to have been involved. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following, “MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
