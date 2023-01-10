ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Don't want to be here': Edmondson Westside students return for first full day since classmates shot

BALTIMORE -- Some students told WJZ they didn't want to be at Edmondson Westside High School on Monday after five students were shot in the middle of the day at a nearby shopping center.Students returned to school for the first full day of classes since the shooting. One student, Deonta Dorsey, a 16-year-old, was killed in the shooting. Four others were injured in the shooting, according to police.Officers said two people started shooting at the group of students before running off behind the Edmondson Village Shopping Center last week.Police released surveillance photos, but currently, no arrests were made."I was OK,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Police investigating social media threat at New Town High School

BALTIMORE -- Police presence is increased and after-school activities are canceled Tuesday after a social media threat was made against New Town High School in Owings Mills, Baltimore County school officials said. Several parents and students reported the threat, according to a letter sent Monday night by Principal James Martin....
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WBAL Radio

Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne High School

A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered aid to a 15-year-old...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child

WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Stabbed at McDonald’s; Police Searching for Suspect

Police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s located at 8407 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. FOX 5 reports that two men were stabbed and both appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No employees of the McDonald’s are believed to have been involved. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following, “MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD

