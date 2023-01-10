Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about XBB.1.5, a more contagious COVID variant
XBB.1.5 is spreading quickly, according to CDC data. While it's more contagious, experts say it seems not to be more dangerous than earlier ones.
Coronavirus FAQ: How do I avoid catching COVID while flying in 2023?
You'll see testing in some airports these days — it's just like we're going back in time! And speaking of looking back, the things that protected fliers from COVID then are still a good idea.
MedicalXpress
First-of-its-kind amputated human limb model to study imaging probes for human tissues
The nascent field of fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) is fast growing, with the potential to vastly improve the safety and efficacy of surgical procedures. In FGS, tissues of interest are targeted and labeled using special molecules called fluorophores. The primary function of these fluorophores is to distinguish the target tissue from other tissues and subsequently guide surgical steps.
Nasal vaccines promise to stop the COVID-19 virus before it gets to the lungs – an immunologist explains how they work
An effective nasal vaccine could stop the virus that causes COVID-19 right at its point of entry. But devising one that works has been a challenge for researchers.
Why the U.S. Nursing Shortage Keeps Getting Worse
Nurses are pushing for better staffing at New York City hospitals amid a nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases.
How much should people worry about Covid's newly-dominant XBB.1.5 variant? Our medical analyst explains
Covid-19 infections could rise in the coming weeks due to a combination of this new variant and the fact that many people will have traveled and gathered over the holidays, explains Dr. Leana Wen.
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic approach to COPD involves targeting and inhibiting protein RIPK1
Research led by the Centenary Institute, the University of Technology Sydney and Ghent University Hospital, Belgium has identified a new therapeutic approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—the targeting and inhibition of a protein called RIPK1. The third leading cause of death worldwide and with no effective treatments, COPD...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Phys.org
Falling birth rate not due to less desire to have children
While some people are concerned about America's falling birth rate, a new study suggests young people don't need to be convinced to have more children. In fact, young Americans haven't changed the number of children they intend to have in decades. Women born in 1995-1999 wanted to have 2.1 children...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify Tiny Molecules That Could Reduce the Likelihood of Infants Developing Eczema, Asthma, and Food Allergies
It has long been believed that breastfed babies are less likely to suffer from allergic conditions, such as eczema and food allergies, compared to formula-fed babies, but the reason for this has not been fully understood. A recent study by Penn State College of Medicine has found that small molecules present in most human breast milk may help reduce the risk of infants developing allergic conditions like atopic dermatitis and food allergies.
Younger, healthy people don't need another Covid booster, vaccine expert says
A key adviser to the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine panel is questioning whether more Covid booster shots are necessary for healthy, younger people. The evidence for the new versions of the vaccines for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the FDA authorized in August, is "underwhelming" and fails to show they are much better than the original shots, Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is a leading vaccine and infectious diseases expert, wrote Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Letting Doctors Know a Patient Has Overdosed Might Curb Opioid Overprescribing
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- One low-cost intervention could make a difference in America's epidemic of opioid overdoses, a new study suggests. When health care providers were notified that one of their patients had died from an overdose, they wrote fewer opioid prescriptions for up to a year later.
MedicalXpress
Inflammation levels tied to severity of blood cancer
Severe inflammation weakens the body's ability to kill cancerous blood cells in people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a new study shows. Experiments in human cells also revealed how increasing levels of inflammation, marked by an aggressive reaction of immune cells in the bone marrow, altered the makeup of immune B cells and T cells needed to fight the disease like it would an invading bacteria or virus.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
MedicalXpress
An investigational T-cell therapy shows promise against six viral infections common after stem cell transplants
Posoleucel, an investigational allogeneic off-the-shelf T-cell therapy that simultaneously targets six different viruses, demonstrated promising antiviral efficacy and safety in a phase II study of patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation to treat their cancer or other blood diseases, according to a publication in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
New Clinical Tool Identifies Patients at High Risk for Blood Cancer
Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a recently characterized condition in which the genetic mutations associated with leukemia and other blood cancers are found in the blood of individuals without cancer. This pre-cancerous state is fairly common — for example, it’s present in roughly 15% of people over age 65 — but only a small percentage, around 4%, will go on to develop blood cancer. Because there is no robust, rigorous way to assess risk, clinicians have struggled to advise CH patients on what the future could hold.
Study: Women over 65 increasingly dying from cervical cancer
More women 65 and older are battling late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease, according to a new study released by the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Here's how to eat to live longer, new study says
A new study following nearly 120,000 people for 36 years found you have a lot of choice in what you eat to live longer if you stick to certain principles.
Blood Test Might Warn of Dangerous Complication of Pregnancy
An experimental blood test could provide doctors and patients early warning of a life-threatening pregnancy complication. Placenta accreta occurs in 1 in 272 births, and causes 1 in 14 women with the condition to bleed to death. Death and injury can be avoided in up to 80% of cases if...
MedicalXpress
Dual-energy CT iodine concentration differentiates lung cancer from pulmonary metastases
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration maps from dual-energy CT (DECT) can help guide management in patients with known lung cancer and an indeterminate solitary nodule. "Ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration had excellent interobserver agreement, showed high specificity (albeit...
Comments / 0