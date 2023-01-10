Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes Bayesian Machine: An AI Approach That Performs Computations Based On Bayes Theorem Using Memristors
The performance of machine learning models has improved dramatically on various real-world tasks due to recent technological developments. However, most of these models need a significant amount of computational power, which makes the training and implementation of these models a difficult task. To make machine and deep learning models function more smoothly and effectively, researchers have now sought to look for several hardware alternatives.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
marktechpost.com
Meet DiffusionDet: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Uses Diffusion for Object Detection
Object detection is a powerful technique for identifying objects in images and videos. Thanks to deep learning and computer vision advances, it has come a long way in recent years. It has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, from transportation and security to healthcare and retail. As the technology continues to improve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the field of object detection.
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation
Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
scitechdaily.com
MIT Taxonomy Helps Build Explainability Into the Components of Machine-Learning Models
Researchers develop tools to help data scientists make the features used in machine-learning models more understandable for end users. Explanation methods that help users understand and trust machine-learning models often describe how much certain features used in the model contribute to its prediction. For example, if a model predicts a patient’s risk of developing cardiac disease, a physician might want to know how strongly the patient’s heart rate data influences that prediction.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Cyber Sector Shows ‘Serious Drop’ in Investments
A study published Tuesday by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI) think tank and Start-Up Nation Center showed a “serious decline” in investments in the cyber sector, and in Israel’s high-tech sector. According to the report, the total volume of high-tech sector investment in 2022 plummeted by...
blufashion.com
Enhance Communication with Simultaneous Translation Services
The history of simultaneous translation services is a long and fascinating one. Simultaneous translation, also known as “simul” for short, is the process of translating spoken language in real time, allowing two or more languages to be heard simultaneously. Technology has been around for decades and has helped facilitate communication between people who speak different languages all over the world.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: In ‘an early experimental program,’ OpenAI opens waitlist for GPT Professional
Hello from a very rain-drenched, the Cure-themed, semi-goth-and-sad Silicon Valley (Haje) and a lovely, sunny and warm day (Christine). It’s hard to imagine one from the other, and so here we are, learning a lesson of empathy and realizing that our immediate experience may not be universal. Whoa. Didn’t expect that level of depth from your friendly neighborhood tech newsletter, didya? May we continue to surprise you for the rest of 2023 as well. — Christine and Haje.
marktechpost.com
Meet DeepLSD: A Generic Line Detector that Combines the Robustness of Deep Learning with the Accuracy of Handcrafted Detectors
In surroundings humans have created, line segments are common and efficiently convey the underlying picture structure. They complement feature points nicely because of their spatial range and presence, even in textureless areas. Line characteristics have therefore been employed in various vision tasks, including 3D reconstruction, Structure-from-Motion (SfM), Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, visual localization, tracking, vanishing point estimate, etc. A reliable and accurate detector is needed to extract line characteristics from pictures for all of these applications. The Line Segment Detector (LSD) is one example of a handmade heuristic that is used to extract line segments from a picture gradient. Due to their reliance on the image’s minute features, these techniques are quick and precise.
TechCrunch
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
aiexpress.io
Accessible Business Analytics Set to Be a Boon for Small Businesses
It’s laborious to overestimate the worth that knowledge insights have come to symbolize to at present’s companies. Investments in analytics tech have risen commensurately, with some 73 % of respondents telling IDC that they anticipate to spend extra on data-focused software program than every other class in 2023.
PC Magazine
IBM Loses Patent Filing Top Spot, Shifts Focus Towards 'Open Innovation'
For the first time since 1993, IBM did not file the most US patents last year. IBM’s patent count declined 44% to 4,734 patents in 2022, taking the second spot behind Samsung’s 8,513, according to Harrity LLP’s Patent 300 list. Technologies such as semiconductors and hardware memory saw the largest drop in IBM-signed patents, Bloomberg reports.
Mobeus and Oblon Collaborate on a Non-Headset Genre of Virtual Reality
SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Mobeus, the innovative technology startup behind Airglass ™, and Oblon, one of the world’s largest intellectual property law firms, have collaborated on a portfolio of patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and other international intellectual property regulatory bodies for a new genre of virtual reality (VR) that does not require any additional hardware such as (augmented reality) AR glasses or VR headsets. The collaboration began over two years ago and aims to create a more inclusive and accessible VR experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005637/en/ The portfolio includes inventions that add a ‘futuristic gesture-like experience’ to the outside of any computer and a ‘depth-like metaverse experience’ to the inside of any computer screen, without needing a headset,” said James Love, a partner at Oblon (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Unveiling the True Potential of Artificial Intelligence by Shifting from Model-Centric to Data-Centric AI
Artificial Intelligence is the ability of computers and machines to perform tasks that would generally require human intelligence. AI has the potential to revolutionize countless characteristics of society and transform many paths of human existence. A basic Artificial Intelligence system requires both data and models to operate perfectly. They both work concurrently to produce the desired outcome. People familiar with AI would agree that more significance is given to model-building. But the well-known Machine Learning expert Andrew NG shared his opinion in a recent conference saying that now it’s the time to focus more on data as there have already been a lot of advancements in the models and algorithms. Spending time and effort on data would help reveal AI’s real worth in various sectors like healthcare, government, technology, and manufacturing.
aiexpress.io
How To Get Started With Natural Language Question Answering Technology
Daniel Fallmann is founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, a pacesetter in enterprise search, utilized synthetic intelligence and data administration. A short while in the past, workers needed to depend on busy co-workers or intensive analysis to get solutions to their questions. This may increasingly have included Google looking, manually combing by means of paperwork or filling out inside tickets.
