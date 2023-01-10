Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Drought bolsters more calls for cloud seeding in Utah
BEAR RIVER CITY – When Charles Holmgren of Bear River City gets a phone call from North American Weather Consultants he gets in his pickup truck and heads to his post as a cloud seeder. Day or night, when the call comes the financial chairman of Bear River Water...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
890kdxu.com
Magical Healing Plants In Southern Utah?
Are there really magical healing plants in Southern Utah?. I have had a ridiculous cough for over a month now. Dr. said it is viral. I am an herbal chick and I have tried every herbal remedy I can think of. But maybe there are more options than I though. I have taken so much garlic it is leaking from every pore. I smell great. I have tried herbal teas, garlic and onion soup with delicious herbs, tons of raw honey, essential oils, a big humidifier, constantly applying vapor rub, Emergen-C twice a day, hot baths with Epsom salt and oils, steamy showers and I'm sure I've forgot the many other things I have tried. What The?????? So then I tried some Alka-Seltzer Cold and Cough....nothing. Next up was Mucinex dm maximum strength. It barely paused the cough with no clean out of my lungs. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
KSLTV
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Here’s how Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers’ way
Faced with the a strained real estate housing market and a housing shortage that has led to extreme housing prices, the Utah Legislature in 2023 will consider housing bills that support more affordable housing. Here’s what they’re considering.
basinnow.com
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Highlights Change To Big Game Application
There are going to be some changes to the timeline of the Utah big game application period in 2023 that the DWR wants to make hunters aware of. In the past, hunters applied for big game hunts between January and March. For 2023, that application period will take place March 23rd through April 27th. The results from the drawing will be posted May 31st. Hunters can expect a reduced amount of time to wait for results which will be available roughly four weeks after the application period ends. They also will have access to the proposed permit quota during part of the application period. They will be able to easily edit their application free of charge throughout the entire application period. The 2023 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook will be posted online February 7th.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
upr.org
Snapshot explores eating disorders among Utah women
The Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research snapshot that explores eating disorders among Utah women. Recognized as one of the most fatal illnesses in the United States for both men and women, eating disorders are continuing to grow in prevalence. The snapshot notes that in a global review of more than 90 studies, the proportion of individuals with an eating disorder during a specific period increased from 3.5% from the years 2000-2006, and then 7.8% from 2013-2018.
Utah again rejects Utah Lake islands project
The state has once again rejected a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and build islands on it with the material as a way to restore habitat to the water body.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah crushing snowpack numbers this season; exceeding 2022 results
SALT LAKE CITY — Numbers continue to look outstanding when it comes to Utah's water situation this season. On Wednesday, the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reported the state's median snowpack water is currently at 191% of normal. Overall, with 83 days left to go in the season, Utah has already reached 80% of its median peak.
KSLTV
How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a vibrant green comet will be passing in the night sky over Utah. Scientists believe this comet was last visible some 50,000 years ago in the Upper Paleolithic Era, a time when the Neanderthal was still roaming the earth. The comet has a wide eccentric orbit around the sun, and may not come near earth again.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?
This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
Health West acquiring seven Bear Lake Community Health Center facilities in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming
Health West is pleased to announce they will be acquiring seven new Bear Lake Community Health Center sites. Bear Lake shares a similar mission as Health West and provides health services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Bear Lake Community Health Center has clinics located in Southern Idaho, Northern Utah and Western Wyoming. Health...
‘We are about as wet as we can get,’ Utah water expert says
Utah watersheds are basking in an incredible start to the water year, with 2023 bringing plentiful mountain snow and generous helpings of rain in the valleys. Will the storminess hold on, or are dry months ahead?
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Reports probed deaths of burros at Utah holding facility
What caused 45 Nevada burros to die last August in Axtell, Utah, in a facility under contract with the Bureau of Land Management? New federal reports obtained by wild horse advocates provide some answers.
