USU Extension co-sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration
Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. An additional in-person date night and dessert will be held at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Saturday, February 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Designed as a date night for...
George Marion Atwood
April 7, 1928 – January 9, 2023 (age 94) George Marion Atwood, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Logan, Utah, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2023. He was 94 years old. George was born April 7, 1928 in Portland, Maine; the youngest son of William Elbridge Atwood and Viola May Dixon. He had three older brothers; William, Robert, and Stanley. He grew up in Maine and Massachusetts and joined the Navy at age 17. He later graduated from Bridgeton Academy. At age 21 George came out to Utah and met and fell in love at first sight with his future wife, Joyce Godfrey.
Troy K Anthony
March 2, 1966 — January 8, 2023 (age 56) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Troy K Anthony on January 8, 2023 at the age of 56 in Hyrum, Utah. Troy was born to Doyle Robert and Carrie Kunz Anthony on March 2, 1966, in Montpelier, ID. He was the third of three children.
USU biochemists have ‘CRISPR’ research published nationally
LOGAN – CRISPR is the process in which a bacteria fights a viral infection; when a virus injects its DNA into a bacteria, the bacteria has only minutes to respond to this infection before dying. CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats; it describes the sequence of repeat DNA in bacteria.
Drought bolsters more calls for cloud seeding in Utah
BEAR RIVER CITY – When Charles Holmgren of Bear River City gets a phone call from North American Weather Consultants he gets in his pickup truck and heads to his post as a cloud seeder. Day or night, when the call comes the financial chairman of Bear River Water...
USU developing nano-fertilizers for agriculture
LOGAN – The water lab at Utah State University is developing a new, more efficient way to deliver fertilizer to plants using nanotechnology. This method could prove to be more environmentally friendly, and potentially more cost effective. Because nanotechnology is on a much smaller scale, it can better target...
Cache County Council selects David Erickson as new chair
CACHE COUNTY – At their first regular meeting of the new year, the members of the Cache County Council appointed David Erickson as their chair for 2023. He was nominated for that position by council member Nolan Gunnell and that motion was seconded by council member Karl Ward. The...
Jared Anderson named CVMG Prep Basketball Player of the Week
LOGAN – Green Canyon guard Jared Anderson has been named the Cache Valley Media Group Prep Basketball Player of the Week – presented by McDonalds – for the first week of the new year. In two games last week, Anderson averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for...
Utah State blasts Wyoming to get back to winning ways
LOGAN – Utah State bounced back from its 23-point loss to Boise State in a big way on Tuesday, crushing the visiting Wyoming Cowboys by 20 points, 83-63, to get back on the winning track. The Aggies are now 3-0 following losses this season. But not only are the...
