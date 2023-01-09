Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
On The 100th Anniversary Of The Rosewood Massacre, We Honor Its Black Victims And Their Descendants Pushing For Reparations
Descendants of the racist Rosewood killings talk to ESSENCE about those who were lost and look ahead at the next 100 years. Last week, Jan. 1-7, marked the 100th Anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre. In remembrance of this centennial anniversary, the University of Florida is hosting Remembering Rosewood, a weeklong commemoration of events from January 8-14, 2023.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
Weird Facts About Avocados
Avocados are one of the world’s most popular foods, but did you know they have some pretty strange and unique qualities? From their ancient history to their unusual uses, here are 7 weird facts about avocados that you probably didn’t know.
5 things people do for ‘good luck’ on Friday the 13th, and why
Friday the 13th has arrived, and the superstitious among us may be feeling a little nervous or worried. If that's the case, perhaps these people can take comfort in the fact that they aren't alone — and that plenty of their fellow-minded friends are attempting to ward off bad vibes with superstitions of their own.
boldsky.com
Crow Symbolism: Know About Spiritual Meanings Attached To This Bird
A great many of us believe in omens and their implications on human life. During shraddha ceremonies, the pinda made of rice balls is offered to the crows at the end. Crows come in during that time, call their brethren, and consume it. This is supposed to please the departed soul as crows are supposed to personify the dead people on that day.
Under Fire, Facebook's 'Ethical' Outsourcing Partner Quits Content Moderation Work
Sama and Meta are co-defendants in a Kenyan lawsuit brought by a former content moderator
consumerqueen.com
Free Sample of Cascade Platinum
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Score a 2pk free sample of Cascade Platinum dishwashing tabs!. This awesome freebie is back! While supplies last score a free sample of Cascade Platinum dishwasher detergent. Follow these instructions to...
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
Where You Should Place Your Bed, According To Vastu Shastra
Interior design impacts your emotions and stress levels, so following vastu shastra in a space meant for sleep might help you feel more well-rested.
collective.world
A Goodbye Letter From My Hurting Heart
When I met you, I would have never imagined I’d have the feelings for you that I do right now. I never would have dreamed that the feelings of love I have circulating through my body would be caused by you. I started to notice you in small moments....
thedigitalfix.com
You can see M3gan for free this weekend
Would you like to see one of the best horror movies currently available for free? Of course, you do! Free stuff is always good, and scary movies are generally a good time to boot. Showcase Cinemas is giving away tickets to M3gan for patrons who meet certain criteria. Prospective audience...
Comments / 1