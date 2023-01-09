ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

No. 9 Maryland Falls Just Short At No. 6 Indiana, 68-61

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- No. 9 Maryland fought hard all game in a tough defensive battle between two top-ten teams, but came up just short at the end, falling 68-61 to No. 6 Indiana. After trailing for the entire half, the Terps made a big fourth quarter run and a Diamond...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
umterps.com

Maryland Opens 2023 Season At West Virginia Tri

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland begins its 2023 campaign as they take on West Virginia and Kent State in Morgantown, WV. The tri-meet will be available on ESPN+ and in-meet updates can be found on Twitter via @TerpsGymnastics. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. The Matchup. Friday will mark the Terps 72nd matchup...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Campus Ink Announces Maryland as Latest NIL Licensee

CHICAGO - The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink has announced the University of Maryland as an official NIL licensee, providing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) merchandising opportunities for all Terrapin student-athletes. • MARYLAND ATHLETES SIGN-UP HERE. The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink will launch a complete NIL merchandise...
MARYLAND STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.

Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all.  But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
umterps.com

Terps Welcome Special Olympics Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland men's basketball hosted members of Special Olympics Maryland for a basketball clinic Tuesday evening at the XFINITY Center. Over 50 athletes participated in the event and enjoyed passing, dribbling, shooting and rebounding drills with the Terrapins. Following the drills were multiple short scrimmages with...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Track and Field Terps Head to Penn State for Nittany Lion Challenge

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Terps will be back in action this Saturday, competing in the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University in University Park, PA. In the Terps indoor season opener, Maryland has already seen a program record fall as Jeff Kline broke the Terps shot put record. He also garnered Big Ten athlete of the Week and Terp of the Week honors for his performance. The squads will look to keep this momentum heading into University Park this weekend.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana blooms with several new development projects

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Revitalization is taking shape in southern Indiana, with several multi-million dollar projects in the works. Two of the most recent announcements will bring developments to Clarksville and Jeffersonville. Both projects will be carried out by Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, a Louisville-based firm. The south Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
FOX59

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
AUBURN, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
CBS4 Indy

Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
INDIANA STATE
umterps.com

Donor Feature: Mark Olson's Lasting Legacy

Mark Olson absolutely loved Maryland men’s basketball. He first became a fan when a colleague brought him to a few games back in the Joe Smith era. Soon after, he became a season-ticket holder and a donor himself, making it to as many games as he possibly could. And...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
theseymourowl.com

The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium

Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
PARKE COUNTY, IN

