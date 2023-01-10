Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Drought bolsters more calls for cloud seeding in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BEAR RIVER CITY – When Charles Holmgren of Bear River City gets a phone call from North American Weather Consultants he gets in his pickup truck and heads to his post as a cloud seeder. Day or night, when the call comes the financial chairman of Bear River Water...
KSLTV
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
890kdxu.com
Magical Healing Plants In Southern Utah?
Are there really magical healing plants in Southern Utah?. I have had a ridiculous cough for over a month now. Dr. said it is viral. I am an herbal chick and I have tried every herbal remedy I can think of. But maybe there are more options than I though. I have taken so much garlic it is leaking from every pore. I smell great. I have tried herbal teas, garlic and onion soup with delicious herbs, tons of raw honey, essential oils, a big humidifier, constantly applying vapor rub, Emergen-C twice a day, hot baths with Epsom salt and oils, steamy showers and I'm sure I've forgot the many other things I have tried. What The?????? So then I tried some Alka-Seltzer Cold and Cough....nothing. Next up was Mucinex dm maximum strength. It barely paused the cough with no clean out of my lungs. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Utah again rejects Utah Lake islands project
The state has once again rejected a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and build islands on it with the material as a way to restore habitat to the water body.
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Here’s how Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers’ way
Faced with the a strained real estate housing market and a housing shortage that has led to extreme housing prices, the Utah Legislature in 2023 will consider housing bills that support more affordable housing. Here’s what they’re considering.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah crushing snowpack numbers this season; exceeding 2022 results
SALT LAKE CITY — Numbers continue to look outstanding when it comes to Utah's water situation this season. On Wednesday, the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reported the state's median snowpack water is currently at 191% of normal. Overall, with 83 days left to go in the season, Utah has already reached 80% of its median peak.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
KSLTV
How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a vibrant green comet will be passing in the night sky over Utah. Scientists believe this comet was last visible some 50,000 years ago in the Upper Paleolithic Era, a time when the Neanderthal was still roaming the earth. The comet has a wide eccentric orbit around the sun, and may not come near earth again.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?
This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
‘We are about as wet as we can get,’ Utah water expert says
Utah watersheds are basking in an incredible start to the water year, with 2023 bringing plentiful mountain snow and generous helpings of rain in the valleys. Will the storminess hold on, or are dry months ahead?
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
890kdxu.com
INAPPROPRIATE: 30 Plates DENIED By The State Of Utah
Some people may disagree, but I think that vanity plates are cool. They're a fun way to brand your company car like we have with the B92.1 B Cube. Or perhaps you would get a vanity plate to show off your hobbies and interests. For example, NTTA PLZ would let everyone know that you are a big fan of knitting.
kjzz.com
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV 2News in a one-on-one interview...
Arson arrest made after witnesses report fire on steps of Utah State Capitol
A Utah resident and her mother were driving in Salt Lake City Wednesday night when they reported they saw a person and flames on the steps of the Utah State Capitol building.
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude ski resorts, all in Utah’s Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, have the most snow of any resort in the U.S. Mammoth Mountain, Sierra at Tahoe, Boreal and Dodge Ridge in California are also seeing above-average snow this winter.
