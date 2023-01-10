Read full article on original website
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants—we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations—the Media Theatre, and I’m at work...
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
Famous Philadelphians donate $7 million to schools in the city
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of Philadelphia's most famous celebrities are giving back to children in the city.Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin announced Monday they're donating $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in the city.They didn't say which schools are getting the money.The money will be used to pay for scholarships, computers and Wi-Fi connections for the next school year.
Philadelphia Restaurant Week 2023: Parking, deals, where to go
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District Restaurant Week is kicking off soon, and for 2023, it's big.There was a diminished showing in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not this year."We have 90 restaurants participating, which is the most that we've had since before the pandemic," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "So we're really excited that that says a lot about the vitality of our restaurants."Reservations can go quickly because the deals are in demand.And there are returning favorites and other restaurants participating for the first time."It's a great time to...
Camden County Commissioners to host free expungement event on MLK Day
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 16, the Commissioners will be partnering with Camden County College, the Volunteer UP legal clinic and ARCHER Attorneys at Law, to host a free expungement event at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can meet with an attorney, free of charge, to discuss getting their criminal records expunged.
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
glensidelocal.com
Suspect arrested after targeting elderly Glenside couple with ‘grandchild in distress’ scam
The Abington Police Department recently announced that Cristopher Enmanual Mauricio, 20, was arrested by Abington officers in York County on January 10. Mauricio, who lives in Reading, allegedly used a “grandchild in distress” scam on an elderly Glenside couple in May 2022. According to Lt. Fink’s press release,...
roi-nj.com
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Woman Wrongfully Charged With Texas Crime Due to Mistaken Identity
A Philadelphia woman spent nearly a week in jail after being wrongfully arrested for a Texas crime due to a case of mistaken identity. "When you know that you didn't do anything wrong, it makes you feel crazy," Julie Hudson told NBC10 after leaving custody. The ordeal began with a...
List of African American Museum events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Martin Luther King Day next Monday, it will be a busy weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.The theme is "Empowering the Next Generation of Dreamers." On Saturday, there will be a Day of Dance with the Philadelphia ballet.On Sunday, there will be a book signing with author and photographer Jamel Shabazz.Admission to the museum is free on Monday, thanks to a $30,000 grant from Citizens Bank.Below is the full list of events for the weekend.FridayFrom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AAMP will host The Big Give Back, where Museum staff, board and community volunteers will...
Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details.
3 young men murdered in Mayfair
Three young men were shot to death Monday night in Mayfair, while a fourth victim is in critical condition. Police said the incident happened about 9:57 p.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Ave. Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun and found the victims on the street. All had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. None have been publicly identified, with police describing them as Hispanic.
Museum IDs 20 skulls from Black Philadelphians collected by white supremacist doctor
Jan. 10—The count of Black Philadelphians whose skulls were amassed by the white supremacist doctor Samuel George Morton and held at the Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology has grown. Morton, who graduated from Penn with a medical degree in 1820 and later became a professor at the school,...
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
southjerseyobserver.com
51-Year Old Man Reported Missing From Whitman Park; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Whitman Park. Miles McDonald, 51, has been reported missing from the 2000 block of Ferry Avenue. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Jasi Sawyer – From the 39th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old missing juvenile Jasi Sawyer. He was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 12:00 pm on the 4xx block of W. Delphine St. He is 5’11”, 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue...
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
