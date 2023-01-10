ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merchantville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Famous Philadelphians donate $7 million to schools in the city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of Philadelphia's most famous celebrities are giving back to children in the city.Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin announced Monday they're donating $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in the city.They didn't say which schools are getting the money.The money will be used to pay for scholarships, computers and Wi-Fi connections for the next school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Restaurant Week 2023: Parking, deals, where to go

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District Restaurant Week is kicking off soon, and for 2023, it's big.There was a diminished showing in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not this year."We have 90 restaurants participating, which is the most that we've had since before the pandemic," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "So we're really excited that that says a lot about the vitality of our restaurants."Reservations can go quickly because the deals are in demand.And there are returning favorites and other restaurants participating for the first time."It's a great time to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

List of African American Museum events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Martin Luther King Day next Monday, it will be a busy weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.The theme is "Empowering the Next Generation of Dreamers." On Saturday, there will be a Day of Dance with the Philadelphia ballet.On Sunday, there will be a book signing with author and photographer Jamel Shabazz.Admission to the museum is free on Monday,  thanks to a $30,000 grant from Citizens Bank.Below is the full list of events for the weekend.FridayFrom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AAMP will host The Big Give Back, where Museum staff, board and community volunteers will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

3 young men murdered in Mayfair

Three young men were shot to death Monday night in Mayfair, while a fourth victim is in critical condition. Police said the incident happened about 9:57 p.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Ave. Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun and found the victims on the street. All had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. None have been publicly identified, with police describing them as Hispanic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Jasi Sawyer – From the 39th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old missing juvenile Jasi Sawyer. He was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 12:00 pm on the 4xx block of W. Delphine St. He is 5’11”, 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy