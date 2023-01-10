ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mom of victim found buried in shallow grave previously heard rumors of murder

By Kimberly Craig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWL60_0k9ROxrX00

"Living the life that she was living, anything could happen," said Sonia Smith about her daughter, 28-year-old Alyssa Itchue whose body was found Wednesday by a utility worker on Detroit's east side.

The worker spotted one of Alyssa's hands protruding out of the ground. She had been buried in a shallow grave behind a vacant house on Hildale Street, not far from East Seven Mile Road and Van Dyke, an area she was known to frequent.

"The detective called me and they said, you know, the body type is the same, the hair is the same, you know. I pretty much knew it was her before they fingerprinted her," Sonia said.

Sonia spoke to 7 Action News Monday and said for several years her daughter had been battling an addiction to heroin.

Alyssa had been in a drug rehab facility in Waterford and she was released in September.

Sonia said her daughter was supposed to be getting assistance with housing because she was homeless, but that her daughter did not tell the facility that she didn't have stable housing.

"She didn't tell them she was homeless. So they just discharged her because she said she was going to live with me. So they didn't call and verify or anything, so they just let her go," Sonia said.

Then in November, Sonia got word from one of her daughter's friends that there were rumors going around that she had been murdered.

"November 13th, her ex-boyfriend had started telling a friend a few things, saying that she had been killed by a drug dealer in Detroit."

Then came a phone call from police, telling Sonia that the body found on January 4 appeared to be her missing daughter.

"I just felt in my heart that it was her," Sonia said.

Detroit Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the manner and cause of death, but Sonia believes her daughter was the victim of foul play.

"I want the people that harmed her, you know, I truly believe that somebody hurt her. I mean, who would have buried her? If it was just an overdose, she wouldn't have been buried," she said. "In my heart, I feel that somebody hurt her."

If anyone has information on what happened to Alyssa Itchue, they're urged to call Detroit Police at (313)596-2260.

Sonia said she always told her daughter that she loves her and that she wanted a better life for her.

"I did everything I could to try to get her back home and I'd help her out when I could. And then, you know, after a while, I realized I was enabling her, so I had to find different ways to help her," said Alyssa, adding that instead of sending her daughter money, she'd go shopping for her or have groceries sent to wherever she was staying at the time.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe to help pay for Alyssa's burial expenses.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 10 to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. They found Anthony Tyner, 65, of Detroit, lying facedown on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Tyner was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Two dead after man shoots wife, himself

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
DAVISON, MI
Detroit News

Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large

Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues

Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
PONTIAC, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
Detroit News

Teen, 15, charged with killing second teen boy at Detroit hotel

Detroit — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old at a gathering Dec. 31, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen allegedly shot multiple times into a hotel room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy