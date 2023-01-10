ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’

By Julia Mueller
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b61sN_0k9RKFK500

Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used.

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified,” Trump said on his Truth Social account , sharing an article on the document discovery from CBS News.

The Obama-Biden era documents were found by the president’s attorneys while clearing out an office he used when he served as an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, according to Biden’s special counsel Richard Sauber.

Biden’s legal team notified the National Archives, which took possession of the materials, Sauber said. The documents are now reportedly being looked at by the U.S. attorney general for Chicago, with cooperation from the White House.

Trump was referring to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant last summer at his Mar-a-Lago residence, where investigators found more than a hundred classified documents kept past his time in the White House.

Trump is now under investigation for his handling of the classified materials.

“We were told for months that this was treasonous… grounds for impeachment… & meriting the death penalty, yet I have a feeling nothing will happen!?” wrote Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter , retweeting the CBS article.

Notably, Biden’s team notified the Archives and turned over the documents upon discovery, while Trump apparently kept classified materials even after requests from the Archives to return them.

The Presidential Records Act requires that presidential and vice presidential records be turned over to the National Archives at the end of a given administration for preservation and to protect classified material.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 15

Steve Kingery
1d ago

what is really outrageous is the fact they found these documents in November just before the election,another plot to get Joe elected,if the American people really knew what Biden was really up to you think he would have been elected? fair is fair,raid his homes with swat teams and all the officers that raided Mar lago,what a joke,another example of laws for you but not for me. corruption at its best

Reply
4
melissa a bertram
2d ago

He had no right to have them as VP AND immediately hushed it up before the midterms. Guilty guilty guilty regardless if he turned them over- it’s been how many years? And so what he wasn’t president.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Anthony James

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy