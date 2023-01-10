Read full article on original website
Bus Evacuation Today
The Wayne County Schools will be conducting a bus evacuation drill today at 3:05. The drills are a state-mandated safety measure to prepare students in case of emergencies while on a bus. Classes at Wayne County Schools will not be in session this Friday, January 13 or on Monday, January...
Higher Rates for Water, Sewer, and Garbage Could be in Monticello’s Future
Could higher water, sewer, and garbage rates be in Monticello’s future? The local utility commission is discussing it as they face multiple issues. At the January meeting of the Commission, it was estimated they lost nearly $100,000 in the month of December. Total revenue was $453,000 while expenditures were $684,000 with about $100,000 figured in for depreciation. There was also a discussion on water tap fees which are $350 for the city and $450 for county residents the total cost for the commission is around $1,000 per tap as parts have increased dramatically over the past few years with the utility averaging the installation of 10 new taps per month.
No New Covid Cases Reported in Wayne County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports zero new Covid cases this past week in Wayne County. Wayne, McCreary and Casey report no new cases. In the 10-county district, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Russel reported 27, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases.
Year End Fire Department Totals
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly has reported 2022 statistics for the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department. There were a total of 581 incidents responded to by the department which was an increase of 58% from 2021. There were 144 Fires, 46 of which were structure fires. The department received 132 rescue...
Donna Faye (Taylor) Asberry
Mrs. Donna Faye (Taylor) Asberry, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky having attained the age of 75 years, 4 months, and 22 days. She was born on Sunday, August 17, 1947 in Clinton County, Kentucky the daughter of James Edgar and Nannie Pearl (Cooksey) Taylor. She was a Christian lady of the Baptist faith, member of the Central Grove Baptist Church, member of the Womans Missionary Union, factory worker for Suttons, Ann Rashel, and Kelwood to name a few. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Ray Asberry, Sr., whom she wed on Saturday, October 1, 1966.
Three Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Katara N. Dishman of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to comply with Drug Court on the underlying charges of 4 counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).
Six Arrested by Sheriff’s Department
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jessica Wise of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine). Wise was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of a traffic violation.
