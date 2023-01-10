Could higher water, sewer, and garbage rates be in Monticello’s future? The local utility commission is discussing it as they face multiple issues. At the January meeting of the Commission, it was estimated they lost nearly $100,000 in the month of December. Total revenue was $453,000 while expenditures were $684,000 with about $100,000 figured in for depreciation. There was also a discussion on water tap fees which are $350 for the city and $450 for county residents the total cost for the commission is around $1,000 per tap as parts have increased dramatically over the past few years with the utility averaging the installation of 10 new taps per month.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO